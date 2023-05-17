5 most intriguing games on the Eagles’ 2023 schedule

The 2023 NFL schedule has been revealed, allowing for weeks of predictions and breakdowns from experts, analysts, and fans alike.

The NFC East champions will play the first-place teams in the other three NFC divisions and the AFC East and West.

The schedule includes games at Tampa Bay and a Super Bowl rematch with Kansas City, while the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings will be coming to Lincoln Financial Field.

With the NFL’s most challenging schedule in tow, here are the five most intriguing games on Philadelphia’s schedule.

Week 1: Sunday, September 10 at New England Patriots at 4:25 PM (CBS)

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Eagles will be the hunted in every regular season contest and the opener at New England offers intrigue with Tom Brady set to be honored in front of a raucous crowd. You never want to start a season 0-1 and Philadelphia will severely tested out of the gate.

Week 3: Monday, September 25 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:15 PM (ABC)

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Buccaneers are in a retool, but the Monday night showdown offers an opportunity for Jalen Hurts to return to the place where he played his worst game as a pro. The Mike Evans vs. Darius Slay matchup offers intrigue as well.

Week 6: Sunday, October 15 at New York Jets at 4:25 PM+ (FOX)

Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers is always must see TV, but then you throw in a Sauce Gardner matchup against A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith and now you really have a game.

The Jets believe they have a Super Bowl caliber defensive line and the Eagles offensive front will offer quite the test.

Week 9: Sunday, November 5 vs. Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PM+ (FOX)

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The intrigue stems from Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott having never faced off in an NFL game that matters. The Week 9 matchup could be the start of an MVP candidacy for both quarterbacks.

Week 13: Sunday, December 3 vs. San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 PM+ (FOX)

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The NFC Championship game rematch offers intrigue because the 49ers’ confidence is reliant on Brock Purdy’s availability determining the outcome. Add in Javon Hargrave playing for the other side and this matchup offers some juice.

Bonus: Week 17: Sunday, December 31 vs. Arizona Cardinals at 1 PM+ (FOX)



Pb 0029809

The Eagles front office isn’t happy with Gannon, Nick Sirianni has to feel betrayed and several defensive players on the roster felt unprepared at times in the Super Bowl.

Even if Philadelphia has the playoffs and a top seed wrapped up, expect the Eagles to unload months of frustration on the rebuilding Cardinals, who could have Kyler Murray back by then.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire