5 most intriguing games on the Bears’ 2023 schedule

The Bears released their 2023 schedule, and while it requires the third-fewest miles traveled, they will play nine games on the road and have the most challenging schedule in the NFC North.

In addition to the divisional matchups, Chicago will face the entire AFC West and NFC South. Finally, the non-divisional schedule is rounded out with games against the Browns, Commanders, and Cardinals.

This year the Bears will play four prime-time games, including two Thursday night matchups (at Commanders, vs. Panthers), one Sunday night game (at Chargers) and one Monday night contest (at Vikings).

The Bears will likely build on last year’s 3-13 season, and hopefully, one of their two first-round picks in the 2024 draft won’t be in the top 10. So let’s look at the Bears’ most intriguing games of 2023.

Bears vs. Packers

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 10 at 3:25 p.m. CT

For the first time in 15 years, Chicago no longer has to worry about Aaron Rodgers. The long-time Bears owner has moved on to the Jets and handed the reins over to Jordan Love.

When Bears quarterback Justin Fields was drafted, he vowed to end the Packers’ dominance in the rivalry. While he has failed to deliver, he’s got a great opportunity in Week 1 to set the tone for the future of the Bears-Packers rivalry.

Bears at Chiefs

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 3:25 p.m. CT

The Bears will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs. These two teams are connected in a few ways, with former Chicago head coach Matt Nagy now serving as Kansas City’s offensive coordinator and GM Ryan Poles returning to his former employer.

What better way to see how close the Bears are to being competitive than by squaring off against a great team like the Chiefs? Moreover, it’s an excellent setup for a Poles revenge game.

Bears vs Vikings

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 15 at Noon CT

The Bears have unfinished business after last year’s Week 5 heartbreaking loss. After overcoming an 18-point deficit to take a 22-21 lead, Chicago surrendered the go-ahead touchdown and fumbled on the game-tying drive to lose.

However, with new weapons on offense and an improved defense, hopefully, the Bears will avenge last year’s loss.

Bears at Lions

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 19 at Noon CT

Chicago has another chance to avenge a disappointing divisional loss from last year. Despite having a 24-10 lead in the fourth quarter against Detroit, the Bears found themselves the losing team in a 31-30 final.

Add in Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown telling his brother Equanimeous that the Bears have the “worst fanbase ever,” and the Bears should have extra motivation on the road against the Lions.

Bears vs. Panthers

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9: Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7:15 CT

The sign of a good team is a team wins the games it’s supposed to, and that game is Week 9 at Soldier Field against the Panthers. All signs point towards Bryce Young starting for Carolina; it will be disappointing if the Bears can’t beat a rookie quarterback at home.

In addition, it’s an excellent opportunity for new wide receiver D.J. Moore and running back D’Onta Foreman to have revenge games against their former team.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=417191744]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire