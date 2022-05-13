5 most intriguing games on the Bears’ 2022 schedule

The Chicago Bears have released their schedule for the 2022 season, which features plenty of intriguing matchups.

With nine games at Soldier Field, the NFL gave the Bears home-field advantage. In addition to six NFC North divisional games, the Bears will face the NFC East, NFC South, and NFC West and cross-conference opponents in the AFC East and AFC South.

In 2022, the Bears will play three prime-time games:

Week 2: Sunday Night Football at Green Bay

Week 6: Thursday Night Football vs. Washington

Week 7: Monday Night Football at New England

Based on their opponents’ 2021 records, the Bears’ 2022 schedule appears to be one of the easier in the NFL.

However, with winnable games against the NFC East, Jets, Dolphins, and Texans, this season could provide the launchpad for the Bears as they begin rebuilding under Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles.

Let’s take a look at the Bears’ most intriguing games of 2022:

Bears at Packers (Sunday Night Football)

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

Week 2 | Sunday, Sept. 11 | 7:20 p.m. CT

Justin Fields will look to back up his claim that he’ll end the Packers’ dominance in the rivalry and deliver Chicago’s first victory since 2018. However, Week 2 could provide an excellent opportunity to defeat the Packers early as their offense struggles to figure things out.

Green Bay appears to be at its weakest position in years. The team is not only dealing with salary cap issues, but they are relying on an aging quarterback and inexperienced wide receivers. The Packers continued to bolster their defensive front in the draft and will likely rely heavily on them to win games.

Bears vs. Dolphins

Eileen T. Meslar-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 | Sunday, Nov. 6 | Noon CT

The Dolphins will serve as the barometer for whether or not the Bears have lost or gained ground on similar teams in the NFL. The 2021 Miami offense ranked worse than the Bears in yards per game and was only slightly better in points per game. However, Miami changed its offensive coaching staff and revamped its offense this offseason.

The Dolphins signed left tackle Terron Armstead, running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson. The outcome of this game will continue the timeless debate of whether to focus a rebuild around offense or defense.

Bears vs. Lions

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Week 10 | Sunday, Nov. 13 | Noon CT

Like the Dolphins game, the Bears-Lions game the following week will signify which team improved more in the offseason. Chicago counted on Detroit for two of its six wins in 2021; can they do the same in 2022?

Detroit added notable free agents, wide receiver DJ Chark, cornerback Mike Hughes and safety Deshon Elliot in addition to drafting rookies Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams. If the Lions have closed the gap and surpassed the Bears, it could make for a tough weekend and a challenging future.

Bears at Falcons

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 | Sunday, Nov 20 | Noon CT

Former general managers Ryan Pace and Phil Emery are now in Atlanta’s front office, and they’ve signed nine former Bears players since taking the job.

The Falcons, like the Bears, are rebuilding as they begin the post-Matt Ryan era. In addition to former Bears, Atlanta has an intriguing offense led by Marcus Mariota, Kyle Pitts, Cordarrelle Patterson, and rookie wide receiver Drake London. Can the Bears go on the road and beat their ex-players and ex-front office?

Bears vs. Bills

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Week 16 | Saturday, Dec 24 | Noon CT

Buffalo will provide an opportunity for the Bears to measure themselves against one of the NFL’s best teams. Bills quarterback Josh Allen has emerged as one of the best in the league. The 25-year-old quarterback is a dual-threat, having accumulated over 5,000 yards of total offense and 42 touchdowns.

Last season, the Bills had the best defense in the league, allowing only 17 points per game and less than 300 yards of total offense. Many have pointed out the similarities between Buffalo in 2017 and Chicago in 2022. However, this game could give a glimpse into the future.

