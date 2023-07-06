5 most influential Cowboys and what could derail them in 2023

NFL rosters are comprised of 53 active players with another 16 on practice squads, giving teams ample opportunity for difference makers as long as the front office is doing their job. Not everyone seizes those opportunities, though. There’s a large gap in possible outcomes, but teams’ fates routinely come down to how many of their players fall on the right side of that balance.

For the 2023 Dallas Cowboys, their season will come down to five influential players. These will be the guys who could be the difference between a championship team, or a franchise that will be picking in the top 10 when next year’s draft comes around. The Cowboys need their best to be at their best, their young stars to prove their worth, and for their gambles to pay off.

The fate of the Cowboys likely rests with these five players for the upcoming season.

This isn’t a shocker; the Cowboys wouldn’t have much of a chance without their starting quarterback under center. The team has gone 5-1 with backup QB Cooper Rush over the last two seasons, but the offense hasn’t scored more than 25 points in any of those six starts. Prescott’s led 14, 30+ point games in the last two years and it’s easy to see the Cowboys need their starting QB to complete for a title.

Prescott is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and he’s routinely asked to keep the offense on task, doing it better than almost any quarterback in the league.

Prescott has guided Dallas’ offense to a top-five ranking in each of the last three healthy seasons he’s played and threw a franchise-record 37 scores in 2021.

If a serious injury were to befall Prescott or if he doesn’t play at a high level, the Cowboys don’t stand a chance. The interceptions last year were an anomaly considering Prescott’s history of not turning the ball over, but if he can’t go back to protecting the football, it would spell impending doom.

Another name that shouldn’t surprise anyone. Parsons is as good as it gets on the defensive side of the ball, he’s among the handful of candidates expected to be in the running for defensive player of the year honors again. With 26.5 sacks in his first two seasons, Parsons is one of the league’s most ferocious pass rushers.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn moves Parsons around to find an advantage and the third-year player always finds himself around the ball. According to PFF.com, Parsons was tied for the lead in pressures with 90, and he had the best pass rush win rate at 19.27%. Not bad for a player who doesn’t rush the passer as often as some full-time DEs do.

Despite all the accolades, it doesn’t seem like Parsons is satisfied. The perennial All-Pro has been immersing himself in different training techniques this offseason and has put on some weight to be more durable for the upcoming year.

Micah Parsons today when I asked him why he started incorporating boxing into his offseason training said: “I got tired of people punching me in my face…” 😂 simple, but effective explanation @MicahhParsons11 was great today #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/cFEAPg8HfD — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) June 1, 2023

It feels like Parsons is setting himself up to be even better than he’s been in his first two seasons, however, what if the added weight and training doesn’t have its desired effect? Parsons isn’t gaining massive bulk and isn’t headed for a full-time role at DE, but there is a danger in putting on weight and losing speed. The get-off and quickness of Parsons are part of what makes him so difficult to defend, if he doesn’t maintain those traits, it could limit his production.

Thehe Cowboys’ offense was missing one big element in 2022, speed. To make up for what they lacked, the team traded for one of the league’s top deep threats in veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Over the course of his nine seasons, Cooks has nine touchdowns of over 50 yards, so he’s the game breaker the offense needed.

Cooks not only has elite deep speed, but he also possesses the quickness and shiftiness to get open quickly. The Cowboys needed another WR to help their offense hit their full potential, and Cooks has quickly meshed with Prescott.

Play of the day during today’s Cowboys minicamp: This deep ball TD from Dak Prescott to Brandin Cooks pic.twitter.com/tWno3nmC41 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) June 7, 2023

However, Cooks had one of the worst seasons of his career last year with the Houston Texans. The prevailing thought is the quarterback play with the Texans hurt Cooks’ numbers, but he had a 1,000-yard season with suspect QB play in 2021, so what if it’s a sign the veteran WR is slowing down. If Cooks is no longer the big-play threat the Cowboys need, the offense could be stuck in the same place they were last season, relying on WR CeeDee Lamb to do it all.

If Cooks can return to the form that made him a 1,000-yard WR and as the explosive play maker he’s been for every team since entering the league, the offense will be cooking once again.

The Cowboys put a lot on Smith’s plate as a rookie, now they’re hoping it all pays off. Moving Smith back and forth between left guard and tackle was a learning experience for Smith, who was solid in his first season.

Heading into his second year, the hope is that Smith got enough on-the-job training to thrive at either position, and the Cowboys are banking on that development. Smith is seen as the LT of the future, but with the team trying to get the five best offensive linemen on the field, Smith’s current spot is at LG.

However, with Tyron Smith’s injury history, the Cowboys need to be ready to move Tyler Smith to LT once again.

No matter where he plays, Tyler Smith must be the player he’s projected to be. If Smith makes the second-year jump into one of the best young offensive linemen in the game, the Cowboys could have one of the better offensive lines in the league. If Smith isn’t good enough, it could affect two positions on the offensive line and the offense could struggle to be at their best.

It’s a new day in the Cowboys’ backfield, where Pollard takes over as the starter. Pollard has gotten some spot starts over the last few years, but now he gets to be the guy for 17 games.

No one can argue against Pollard being one of the best RBs in the league over the last two seasons, where he’s proven to be an explosive and efficient runner. Pollard’s 1,000-yard, 12-score season on a career-high 232 touches in 2022 showed that he’s ready to take on a larger role.

Extrapolating Pollard’s numbers across a full season as a starter and he projects to be as productive as any RB in the league. Despite not surpassing 200 carries in any season in his last seven years of football, it would be foolish to bet against Pollard being a success with such low wear and tear on his legs. At just 26-years old he might not be as efficient, but Pollard should be set for a boom as the man in Dallas’ offense.

However, if Pollard doesn’t take to the pounding as a starting RB and cannot sustain his production going over the 200+ totes he’s sure to get, the offense could suffer. There are other options in the backfield, but no one is nearly as good, or seasoned, as Pollard. The Cowboys’ offense needs speed and play makers, and if the fifth-year RB cannot deliver, it would hinder the unit.

Pollard is also coming off a fractured fibula, which leads to some speculation about his upcoming season. If he’s not the same RB after the injury, the Cowboys wouldn’t look smart after giving him close to $11 million on the franchise tag.

If Pollard continues to dominate, the offense will be in good hands. If he can’t handle the work load, it could spell trouble for an offense that wants to run the ball.

