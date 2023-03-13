5 most important pro days for the Steelers to attend in 2023
On Monday, the meat of the pro day schedule begins and will run through the end of March. These are the final opportunities for the Pittsburgh Steelers to get up close and personal with potential picks in the 2023 NFL draft. Here are the five pro days for the Steelers to keep an eye on and better attend.
Tuesday, March 14 - Clemson
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
EDGE – Myles Murphy
LB – Trenton Simpson
DL – Bryan Bresee
EDGE – K.J. Henry
Wednesday, March 15 - Georgia
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
EDGE – Nolan Smith
DT – Jalen Carter
OT – Broderick Jones
CB – Kelee Ringo
TE – Darnell Washington
S – Christopher Smith
RB – Kenny McIntosh
LB – Robert Beal Jr.
QB – Stetson Bennett
OT – Warren McClendon
Friday, March 17 - Michigan
(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
CB – DJ Turner
DT – Mazi Smith
G – Olusegun Oluwatimi
EDGE – Mike Morris
OT – Ryan Hayes
WR – Ronnie Bell
TE – Luke Shoonmaker
Wednesday, March 22 - Ohio State
Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
QB – C.J. Stroud
OT – Paris Johnson Jr.
WR – Jaxon Smith-Njigba
OT – Dawand Jones
EDGE – Zach Harrison
C – Luke Wypler
S – Ronnie Hickman
CB – Cameron Brown
Thursday, March 23 - Alabama
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
EDGE – Will Anderson Jr.
S – Brian Branch
RB – Jahmyr Gibbs
QB – Bryce Young
CB – Eli Ricks
S – Jordan Battle
LB – Henry To’o To’o
DL – Byron Young
OT – Tyler Steen
TE – Cameron Latu
G – Emil Ekiyor Jr.
DT – DJ Dale