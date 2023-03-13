5 most important pro days for the Steelers to attend in 2023

On Monday, the meat of the pro day schedule begins and will run through the end of March. These are the final opportunities for the Pittsburgh Steelers to get up close and personal with potential picks in the 2023 NFL draft. Here are the five pro days for the Steelers to keep an eye on and better attend.

Tuesday, March 14 - Clemson

EDGE – Myles Murphy

LB – Trenton Simpson

DL – Bryan Bresee

EDGE – K.J. Henry

Wednesday, March 15 - Georgia

EDGE – Nolan Smith

DT – Jalen Carter

OT – Broderick Jones

CB – Kelee Ringo

TE – Darnell Washington

S – Christopher Smith

RB – Kenny McIntosh

LB – Robert Beal Jr.

QB – Stetson Bennett

OT – Warren McClendon

 

Friday, March 17 - Michigan

CB – DJ Turner

DT – Mazi Smith

G – Olusegun Oluwatimi

EDGE – Mike Morris

OT – Ryan Hayes

WR – Ronnie Bell

TE – Luke Shoonmaker

Wednesday, March 22 - Ohio State

QB – C.J. Stroud

OT – Paris Johnson Jr.

WR – Jaxon Smith-Njigba

OT – Dawand Jones

EDGE – Zach Harrison

C – Luke Wypler

S – Ronnie Hickman

CB – Cameron Brown

 

Thursday, March 23 - Alabama

EDGE – Will Anderson Jr.

S – Brian Branch

RB – Jahmyr Gibbs

QB – Bryce Young

CB – Eli Ricks

S – Jordan Battle

LB – Henry To’o To’o

DL – Byron Young

OT – Tyler Steen

TE – Cameron Latu

G – Emil Ekiyor Jr.

DT – DJ Dale

