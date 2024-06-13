5 most important players for Argentina at Copa America 2024

Argentina will be fully focused on lifting their second consecutive Copa America title this summer with the legendary Lionel Messi leading the charge.

Just three years, Messi and Co. made history after they toppled Brazil in the 2021 Copa America final that saw the Inter Miami figure lift his first-ever international title after a rather long wait. Since then, Messi has gone on to lift the World Cup and secured eight Ballon d'Ors, cementing himself as the game's greatest-ever player with each passing year.

Argentina are primed for another run at Copa America this summer with their talented and experienced squad under head coach Lionel Scaloni. Messi will be eager to perhaps end his international playing career with one last trophy that would push Argentina ahead of Uruguay with 16 Copa America titles -- the most in the tournament's history.

Here are Argentina's five most important players at Copa America 2024.

5. Alexis Mac Allister

Former Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister burst onto the scene at the 2022 World Cup and hasn't looked back since.



The Liverpool figure must be on his A game to help propel Argentina through the group stage, and Scaloni will look to rely on Mac Allister to create chances for the likes of Messi, Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez.

4. Julian Alvarez

Although Lautaro Martinez continues to shine at the club level for Serie A giants Inter, he continues to put up inconsistent performances for Argentina.



On the other hand, Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez has done the exact opposite. The 24-year-old has delivered on the biggest stage for Argentina in the most recent World Cup, and you can expect him to do the same this summer to play his part in Argentina repeating as champions.

Every good team has some sort of solid foundation in defense, and Argentina have exactly that in the form of Cristian 'Cuti' Romero.



The Tottenham defender relishes the opportunity to wear the Argentine shirt, and he'll have to be on his game with his no-nonsense defending to secure the backline for Scaloni.

Continuing the theme of exceptional defenders, Emiliano 'Emi' Martinez seemingly became a World Cup legend after his kick-save to deny Randal Kolo Muani in the 2022 World Cup final.



Argentina and Scaloni will hope that their shot-stopper won't have to pull out another insane reaction save, but at least the Aston Villa goalkeeper has it in his locker.

1. Lionel Messi

Do I even need to add anything here? The former Barcelona and PSG player continues to age like a fine wine and will be hungry to claim Copa America 2024 in what could very well be his last tournament with Argentina.



While Argentina have a plethora of talented forwards and midfielders, Messi still remains head and shoulders above everyone and will likely take home the player of the tournament award should he guide his country to victory.