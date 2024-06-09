5️⃣ most iconic moments in European Championship history

Since its inception in 1960, the European Championship has provided us with countless unforgettable memories and iconic moments.

But what are the top five? Let's find out.

Marco van Basten's volley - Euro 88

Is Marco Van Basten’s volley the greatest goal scored in a Euros?



Netherlands 🇳🇱 vs 🚩 USSR pic.twitter.com/xxEqTwkA7u — The Football History Boys (@TFHBs) May 31, 2024

Despite reaching two World Cup finals in the 1970s and producing players like Johan Cruyff and Johnny Rep, the Netherlands had never won a major tournament before Euro 88.

The Oranje went to West Germany that year as one of the favourites and showed their quality with wins over England and the Republic of Ireland in the group stage.

Marco van Basten had been the hero in the England game with a smart hat-trick and the Ajax man was at it again in the semi-finals as he scored a late winner to send the Dutch to the final in Munich.

Netherlands faced the Soviet Union at the Olympiastadion having lost against the Eastern Europeans in their opening group game a few weeks' earlier.

But any nerves they may have had were calmed in the 54th minute as that man Van Basten scored arguably the greatest goal in any international final ever.

A flying volley from the tightest of angles, it secured the Netherlands' 2-0 win and kicked off a three year period where Van Basten was the best player on the planet.

The Panenka is born - Euro 76

45 years ago today, Uli Hoeneß missed his spot-kick leaving Antonín Panenka to step up for the penalty to win Euro 76.



And by god, you know he stepped up.pic.twitter.com/jwtkZozgDk — The Blizzard (@blzzrd) June 20, 2021

Euro 76 was an odd tournament.

Only four teams reached the 'tournament' as we would consider now, with the group stages and quarter-finals all being played over a 12 month period between 1975 and 76.

The 'semi-finals' then took place in Yugoslavia, with Czechoslovakia facing the Netherland and the hosts taking on West Germany.

In two tightly-fought semis it was the Czechs and the Germans who won out, with the two then facing off in the final in Belgrade.

Czechoslovakia raced into a 2-0 lead inside the opening 20 minutes before Germany pulled one back and then equalised in the final minute of normal time.

With the match tied the final went into its first ever penalty shoot-out which culminated in arguably the most famous spot kick ever taken.

With Uli Hoeneß having missed Germany's fourth penalty, Czechoslovakia had the chance to win it through Antonin Panenka.

His calmly taken chipped penalty won the Czechs their only ever title and gave name to the penalty style still used today.

Greece produce the greatest upset - Euro 2004

Going into Euro 2004, Greece had only ever qualified for two tournaments - Euro 80 and World Cup 94 - amassing just one point in total.

In fact, of the 16 teams that qualified for the tournament in Portugal, only Latvia were considered to have a worse chance of lifting the trophy.

Their group stage draw looked intimating too, up against the hosts, Spain and Russia.

In the opening game however, Greece sprung a remarkable surprise as they bested Portugal 2-1 before drawing with Spain and losing to Russia.

Otto Rehhagel's men squeezed through on goals scored before beating France 1-0 in the quarter-finals and netting a Golden Goal against Czech Republic in the semi-finals.

Portugal were Greece's opponents once again in the final as Angelos Charisteas' header saw the Hellas outfit claim the most unlikely of competition wins.

France do the double - Euro 2000

David Trezeguet’s golden goal to win Euro 2000 for France was a thunderbolt🔥 pic.twitter.com/BSQPi5XBhy — 90s Footballers (@90sPlayers) November 20, 2023

France had united the nation during their win at a home World Cup in 1998.

But that team's peak came two years later as Belgium and Netherlands co-hosted Euro 2000.

Les Bleus finished second in Group D as the Dutch went top in their last match shoot-out in Amsterdam.

But France only grew from there as they beat Spain 2-1 in the quarter-finals thanks to goals from Youri Djorkaeff and Zinedine Zidane.

And it was Zidane who put on a true masterclass of a performance in the semis against Portugal.

A genuinely magnificent 117 minutes from the Juventus man helped France secure a 2-1 Golden Goal win with Zizou netting the late penalty that sent them to the final.

Italy were their opponents at De Kuip in the final as David Trezeguet's 103rd minute winner saw France do the World Cup and Euros double.

Iceland stun England - Euro 2016

#OnThisDay in 2016: England 1-2 Iceland.



A nadir for English football. pic.twitter.com/Mb6y62kXoU — Planet Football (@planetfutebol) June 27, 2022

Despite a disastrous World Cup in Brazil two years' earlier, Roy Hodgson kept his job as England boss and took the Three Lions to Euro 2016 with a renewed sense of encouragement.

Exciting young talents like Raheem Sterling, Eric Dier and Marcus Rashford were all included whilst old heads like Joe Hart and Wayne Rooney would add a ground of experience.

A fairly pedestrian group stage performance was forgotten heading into the round of 16 however as England prepared to take on Iceland.

The tiny island nation, who had never qualified for a major tournament before, were the surprise side in the last 16.

Draws against Portugal and Hungary were impressive but their late win against Austria showed a desire rarely seen on the international stage.

The two archipelagos met in Nice and with Rooney netting a fourth minute penalty, it seemed Hodgson's side were set fair for the quarter-finals.

And then things fell apart.

Ragnar Sigurðsson scored an equaliser just 90 seconds later before Kolbeinn Sigþórsson put Iceland ahead on 18 minutes.

The Scandinavian side then saw out the game in the most comfortable manner to provide arguably the biggest shock in European football history.