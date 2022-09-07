5 most iconic men’s sports head coaches all time at Tennessee

Tennessee (1-0) will play at No. 14 Pittsburgh (1-0) Saturday in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, honoring the legacy of Johnny Majors.

Majors served as Pittsburgh’s head coach from 1973-76 and 1993-96, winning the 1976 national championship.

After winning the 1976 national championship with Pittsburgh, Majors returned to his alma mater, Tennessee, as the Vols’ head coach. Majors won the Southeastern Conference championship at Tennessee in 1985, 1989 and 1990.

He was an All-American tailback and a Heisman Memorial Trophy runner-up for the Vols in 1956 and a two-time Southeastern Conference MVP in 1955-56. Majors was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1987.

Ahead of the 2022 Johnny Majors Classic, Vols Wire looks at the five most iconic head coaches in men’s sports (football, men’s basketball, baseball) all time at the University of Tennessee. In collaboration with Ken Lay of Vols Wire, below are the five most iconic head coaches in men’s sports at Tennessee.

Robert Neyland (football head coach, 1926–34, 1936–40, 1946–52)

Johnny Majors (football head coach, 1977–92)

Tony Vitello (baseball head coach, 2018-present)

Rick Barnes (men's basketball head coach, 2015-present)

Bruce Pearl (men's basketball head coach, 2005-11)

