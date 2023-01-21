5 most disappointing Steelers from 2022

It is a matter of opinion whether or not the Pittsburgh Steelers season was a disappointment. But when it comes to some of the players, there’s no debate about who stepped up and who fell flat this season. Here are the five most disappointing Steelers from 2022.

G Kendrick Green

Kendrick Green’s rookie season was an utter failure as the Steelers coaches grossly miscalculated his skills and tried to play him at center after spending his college career at guard. But 2022 promised to be his bounce-back season as a guard. It never happened. In fact, Green became a healthy scratch for every game in 2022.

LB Devin Bush

2022 was the season where Devin Bush put the previous two seasons behind him, quiet the doubters and earn himself a big free-agent contract. He did none of those things. In fact, Bush got benched in favor of rookie Mark Robinson. This was the final straw for the end of his time with Pittsburgh.

OT Dan Moore Jr.

We gave Dan Moore Jr. a pass last season for his struggles. Moore was a rookie who was not supposed to come in and start. But when Zach Banner couldn’t go, the fourth-round pick was thrust into the lineup as the starting left tackle. But in 2023, Moore made no progress and looks to be a prime candidate to get replaced via the draft or free agency.

WR Chase Claypool

Prior to the start of the season, Chase Claypool bragged he would be a top-three receiver at the end of the season. Instead, he underperformed to a level that made him completely expendable and got himself traded. And if you wondered, things went no better for him once he went to the Chicago bears.

LB Malik Reed

I’ll readily admit, Malik Reed had me fooled. When he joined the Steelers, I felt like the team had its third pass rusher and the defense was set for greatness. Instead, Reed floundered and was deactivated for the final two games and only had one sack.

