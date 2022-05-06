5 most competitive position groups on Bills’ offseason roster

The Buffalo Bills will continue to add to their roster even with the conclusion of the 2022 NFL draft. However, we have a really good feel for where things stand.

Some positions are pretty set in stone. We know who, pending injury, will be starting at some spots come opening day. Think… quarterback.

Others have some layers of uncertainty.

With that, here are the five most competitive position groups on the Bills:

Slot receiver

Isaiah McKenzie #19 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

At outside receiver it’ll be tough to beat out Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis–who has more than earned his shot at starting. On the inside we have a different story.

Isiah McKenzie re-signed, Jamison Crowder was added during free agency and Khalil Shakir was just drafted by the team and considered a “steal” in the fifth round.

McKenzie and Shakir profile as multi-dimensional players. They can do a lot. Crowder isn’t as versatile, but he has the most extensive NFL experience in the slot. Who takes the top spot?

Defensive tackle

Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (97) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills run a defensive line rotation, but there are still two starters who see more snaps than others. Ed Oliver is likely one of those, who takes the other spot? The other rotational pieces have their importance, too.

Jordan Phillips comes back to Buffalo this offseason while DaQuan Jones and Tim Settle are new faces. All three signed during free agency.

Plus, some defensive end players will play on the inside as well like Boogie Basham and there are solid depth pieces like Eli Ankou on the roster. The D-line is packed in the middle.

Guard

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Ryan Bates (71) . (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

At guard we have two different types of battles. Vying for two starting spots will be Ryan Bates, Ike Boettger and Rodger Saffold.

Depth wise, there might be one other spot on the roster up for grabs. Battling there will be sixth-round rookie Luke Tenuta, Greg Mancz, and Cody Ford. Like on the D-line, some offensive lineman that are listed as tackle might also factor in on this inside battle as well like David Quessenberry.

Running back

Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Many will assume, and it’s likely true, that Devin Singletary will enter this offseason as the top running back on Buffalo’s roster. Singletary will be tasked with retaining that, though.

Zack Moss played well as a rookie and surpassed Singletary, only to have a sophomore slump in 2021. In terms of running style, Moss is the only ground-and-pound runner the team has so he should still factor into things.

James Cook was a second-round pick as well, he will certainly have a role in the passing game and maybe more if he earns it.

Of all these guys, Duke Johnson is the most experienced.

A lot going on in Buffalo’s backfield.

Punter

San Diego State Aztecs kicker Matt Araiza (2) Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Punter battle? Count on it.

But this battle is very interesting because both sides are a bit… opposite.

Matt Araiza is the rookie with the nickname “Punt God.” His booming leg gave him that, but he has little experience as a holder, which he has to perfect before Buffalo just gives him a job.

On the flip side, Matt Haack was poor in 2021 for the Bills but he has NFL experience which Araiza does not. Haack also has held for kicker Tyler Bass for an entire season already.

May the best, most complete man, win.

