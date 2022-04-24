5 more players in the transfer portal Alabama should consider
Nick Saban is known as one of the greatest recruiters in college football. His talents on the recruiting trail are now utilized when recruiting players from the NCAA transfer portal.
In recent years, the Crimson Tide managed to roll in some impressive playmakers from the portal, including linebacker Henry To’oTo’o from Tennessee, offensive lineman Landon Dickerson from FSU, wide receiver Jameson Williams from Ohio State and others.
Heading into the 2022 season, Alabama will have at least five new players that will be joining the program via the portal.
The upcoming season kicks off in just a few months, but that’s plenty of time for the Crimson Tide to add some more.
With plenty of talent still lingering within the transfer portal, here are five names Saban and the program should consider adding.
Jonah Miller
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Position: OT
Size: 6-6.5, 260 LBS
Transferring from: Oregon
Recruiting: 2021 (4-stars)
Did Alabama originally offer?: No.
Jacolbe Cowan
Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch
Position: DT
Size: 6-5, 262 LBS
Transferring from: Ohio State
Recruiting: 2020 (4-stars)
Did Alabama originally offer?: Yes.
Tymon Mitchell
Joshua L. Jones-USA TODAY NETWORK
Position: DT
Size: 6-3, 309 LBS
Transferring from: Georgia
Recruiting: 2019 (3-stars)
Did Alabama originally offer?: Yes.
Rico Powers
(AP Photo/John Raoux)
Position: WR
Size: 6-1, 183 LBS
Transferring from: South Carolina
Recruiting: 2020 (4-stars)
Did Alabama originally offer?: No.
Jordan Morant
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Position: S
Size: 5-11, 212 LBS
Transferring from: Michigan
Recruiting: 2020 (4-stars)
Did Alabama originally offer?: Yes.
