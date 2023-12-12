5 mistakes Alabama must avoid in the Rose Bowl

As No. 4 Alabama prepares to take on No. 1 Michigan in the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal, many fans and analysts are focusing on what the Tide has done well in order to get to the playoffs. What they aren’t focusing on is what the team has done wrong.

Mistakes can be costly, and in a game where the loser’s season is abruptly ended, there is zero room for error.

Michigan has played a perfect season up to this point, with zero losses and a conference championship. Alabama, on the other hand, has one loss to Texas on the season and has played a few very ugly games.

There’s no doubting the fact that this Crimson Tide team is one of the strongest and most talented in the nation. The key to success for Nick Saban’s squad will be to limit the number of mistakes made.

Here are five mistakes Alabama must avoid in the Rose Bowl against Michigan.

Penalties

Here’s a fun fact: Michigan has the fewest penalty yards per game in the entire nation. Out of 130 FBS teams, the Wolverines have the absolute least with only 26.31 penalty yards per game. They have also only been flagged 36 times throughout their 13 games this season.

Alabama, however, ranks No. 55 with an average of 49.23 penalty yards per game and a total of 75 penalties enforced against the Tide in 2023. If Alabama wants to defeat Michigan, the team cannot give away free yardage to a team that will most definitely take advantage of it.

Turnovers

Michigan is tied for fifth in all of FBS with 16 interceptions, four of which were returned for touchdowns. The Wolverines are also tied at No. 30 for fumbles recovered this season with eight.

Alabama doesn’t have a horrible record of turning the ball over, but Michigan will be doing everything in its power to take the ball out of Milroe’s hands. Securing the ball and limiting risky decisions can be the difference in this game.

Clock management

Only three other teams have held the ball for longer than Michigan throughout the 2023 season, and Alabama has already played one of them: Georgia. On average, the Wolverines have 32 minutes of possession per game. Alabama must have proper clock management or else Jim Harbaugh and Michigan will be able to control this game.

Giving J.J. McCarthy opportunities

While he is a solid quarterback, McCarthy hasn’t really been a wildly impressive playmaker. Since putting up a whopping four touchdowns against Michigan State In late October, McCarthy has played in five games and only threw for one touchdown. In his four most recent games, McCarthy has not eclipsed 150 yards. If he’s the main reason Michigan wins over Alabama, it’s likely going to be because of a catastrophic failure on the Crimson Tide secondary.

Relying too heavily on the run game

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has matured as the 2023 season has gone on and the Alabama offense has established an identity of… not really having a true identity. Jalen Milroe has become a skilled passer, though he is also a threat to use his legs to extend plays, the running back room is loaded with talent and the offensive line has improved significantly, which allows everything to function.

Michigan’s defense ranks No. 5 in the country when it comes to rush defense, allowing only 86.6 yards per game. Alabama, however, averages 172.7 yards per game on the ground. If, early on, it appears that the run game will be ineffective against this Wolverines’ defense, Rees may have to adjust and not try to keep at it. Trust Milroe to make the right reads and decisions.

