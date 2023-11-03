5 Missouri players to watch against Georgia football

The Georgia Bulldogs will face a stiff challenge from the Missouri Tigers on Nov. 4 as the Dawgs look to gain control of the SEC East. Missouri has a very talented team and the potential to give Georgia a lot of trouble.

The Tigers nearly upset the Bulldogs in 2022. Missouri returns several key pieces from its 2022 team including quarterback Brady Cook, wide receiver Luther Burden, and left tackle Javon Foster. Each of these players played a big role in Missouri’s 26-22 loss to Georgia last year.

Georgia wide receiver Dominic Lovett played for Missouri in 2022 and was actually the Tigers’ leading receiver against Georgia.

What five Missouri players should Georgia football fans know about ahead of the Georgia-Missouri game?

Wide receiver Luther Burden

(Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Luther Burden is No. 5 in the NCAA in receiving yardage with 905 yards. Burden, a former five-star recruit, has 61 receptions and six touchdowns through eight games.

Burden does most of his damage from the slot and will be a big test for the Georgia secondary. Georgia cornerback Tykee Smith is projected to guard Luther Burden.

Quarterback Brady Cook

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook has been one of the SEC’s most efficient passers. Cook gets rid of the football quickly and has avoided mistakes.

For #UGAvsMizzou Saturday, the ball will likely not stay in the QBs hands long…. Quickest average time to release/throw among Power 5 QBs: 1) Brady Cook, Mizzou – 2.35 seconds 2) Carson Beck, UGA – 2.36 seconds — Brent Rollins (@BrentRollinsPhD) October 30, 2023

Brady Cook has the No. 16 QBR in the country at 77.4. The junior quarterback has 15 passing touchdowns, only three interceptions, and 2,259 passing yards this season. Cook has decent mobility and has added five rushing touchdowns this year.

Offensive tackle Javon Foster

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri left tackle Javon Foster is a big reason why the Tigers are off to a 7-1 start to the season. Foster, who has been with Missouri since 2018, is on of the SEC’s highest-graded offensive linemen. Entering 2023, Foster had made 26 straight starts at left tackle. Foster will look to give Missouri quarterback Brady Cook time to connect with his wide receivers.

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Kris Abrams-Draine finished 2022 with an incredible 14 pass deflections. The talented cornerback is always around the football. Abrams-Draine returns kicks for the Tigers and is a second-team All-SEC pick. Missouri has underperformed as a pass defense, but don’t blame Abrams-Draine.

The junior cornerback has 35 tackles, four interceptions, and 10 pass deflections this season. Georgia quarterback Carson Beck should target other Missouri defenders and not No. 7.

Running back Cody Schrader

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri running back Cody Schrader gashed Georgia for 89 rushing yards on only six carries last season. The 5-foot-9, 215-pound senior is hot coming into the Georgia-Missouri game. Schrader has 140 carries for 807 rushing yards and nine touchdowns this season.

The talented running back was named as the SEC’s offensive player of the week for his performance against South Carolina.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire