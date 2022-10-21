5 Mississippi State players Alabama fans must know ahead of Week 8 matchup

Alabama is coming off of a rough Week 7 loss on the road to the Tennessee Volunteers. Now, Mississippi State must face a familiar situation: take on the Crimson Tide immediately following a loss.

Though Alabama is favored heading into this matchup, it is not one the Crimson Tide ought to take lightly. The Bulldogs enter the contest as a ranked team with plenty of offensive weapons and a mastermind in head coach Mike Leach.

With one loss and a drop in the rankings, Alabama is fighting an uphill battle to get into the College Football Playoffs.

With every game being important, here are five members of the opposing team Crimson Tide fans should know about.

Will Rogers, QB

Will Rogers is the perfect type of quarterback to work in a Mike Leach offense. Through seven games, Rogers has completed 228 passes on 320 attempts for 2,324 yards and 23 touchdowns while only throwing four interceptions. Alabama’s secondary did not look good against Tennessee, which could lead to trouble against Rogers’s arm.

Rara Thomas, WR

RaRa Thomas only has 22 receptions on the season, which places him at No. 5 on the team for receptions. However, he leads the team in receiving yards with 383 yards for an average of 17.4 yards per catch. He’s only reeled in three touchdown passes. So while he may not be a legitimate red-zone threat, he could give cornerbacks a tough time while Mississippi State attempts to move the ball down the field.

Caleb Ducking, WR

Caleb Ducking stands at 6-foot-5-inches and leads the team in receptions with 33 and touchdowns with seven. Regardless of who he matches up with in the Crimson Tide secondary, he will be a primary target for Will Rogers in this matchup.

Jett Johnson, LB

Jett Johnson leads the team in tackles with a whopping total of 67, nearly 10 more than the player with the next-highest amount. He’s also been able to add three tackles for loss and a single pass deflection. Jahmyr Gibbs often finds his way through the defensive front. Getting beyond Johnson may be an issue, as he could mitigate big-yardage plays.

Nathaniel Watson, LB

Nathaniel Watson, like Jett Johnson, is an effective tackler, as he has 58. What sets him apart is the disruption he causes in the backfield. He has 4.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and a pass deflection. He’s even come down with an interception, which he returned for 51 yards.

