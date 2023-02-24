Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Feb. 24-March 2

Friday, Feb. 24

If you’re looking to do a home makeover, the second annual Charlotte Home and Remodeling Show is returning this year. You can shop for home products, services and decor while hearing from home improvement pros and interior designers. The show runs all weekend at The Park Expo and Conference Center, starting at 10 a.m. Tickets cost $12. 800 Briar Creek Road. http://bit.ly/3XI1sYJ

Go to the Discovery Place Science after hours for Science on the Rocks. You can enjoy a cocktail and explore the museum with a science show and hands-on labs. Tickets must be purchased online in advance. 6-10 p.m. $22 for general admission. 301 N. Tryon St. http://bit.ly/3Z2Yr6g

From Discovery Place’s Science on the Rocks: Wizarding World event via Discovery Place’s Instagram

Spend your Friday night with a movie night at Camp North End. Every Friday night in February and March, the venue is holding a free indoor movie series ‘Be Kind: Rewind’ featuring 90’s films. On the 24th, “Bad Boys,” starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, will be playing on the big screen. Doors open at 6 p.m., the movie will start at 7:30 p.m. Reserve your free ticket in advance. Ford Factory, 1774 Statesville Ave. http://bit.ly/3EfMbYh

See the work of Dr. Seuss come to life in “Seussical” at Matthews Playhouse. The one-act musical features young performers as characters from the classic children’s books, like the Cat in the Hat, Horton the elephant, the Grinch and the town of Whoville. 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $12. 100 E. McDowell St. http://bit.ly/3KdN9YH

Saturday, Feb. 25

Engage in Black History Month at the Charlotte Museum of History for the 6th annual African American Heritage Festival. The event will feature performances, interactive arts and history experiences, an HBCU college fair and a keynote by North Carolina Poet Laureate Jaki Shelton Green. Free. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 3500 Shamrock Drive. http://charlottemuseum.org/aahf23

Sip and stroll at the Experience Wine & Sweets event. Guests can sample wine, sweets and gourmet foods from local and regional vineyards at Embassy Suites in Concord. 12- 8 p.m. Tickets start at $20. 5400 John Q. Hammons Drive NW, Concord. https://experience-events.com/concord-wine/

Shop small and support local businesses at Makers Market CLT held at Heist Brewery. The monthly shopping event will be from 1-5 p.m. Free admission. 2909 N. Davidson St. #200. https://www.heistbrewery.com/events/makers-market-clt-2

Charlotte FC kicks off the season at home against New England Revolution. After its inaugural season, the team is back with a new coaching staff and new uniforms. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium. Tickets start at $15. 800 S Mint St. https://bit.ly/3IuRZ1x

Charlotte FC fans cheer in the stands during warms up before a game between the Charlotte FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, May 22, 2022.

The Charlotte Hornets will be taking on the Miami Heat at the Spectrum Center. The Hornets had a close win over the team in their last game. Tip off is at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $30. 333 E. Trade St. https://bit.ly/41hH4AM

Step into the ring via the silver screen, as the Independent Picture House hosts a pair of weekend screenings of “Ali’s Comeback: The Untold Story.” The new documentary film centers around Muhammad Ali’s 1970 bout in Atlanta against Jerry Quarry, his first after being stripped of the heavyweight title because of his refusal — on religious grounds — to be drafted into the military. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday, but Saturday night’s attendees will get a bonus: a panel discussion featuring director Art Jones; former world bantamweight boxing champ Kelvin Seabrooks; and former Observer sports columnist Tom Sorensen, who once interviewed Ali one-on-one in Charlotte. 4237 Raleigh St. $8, or $5 for Charlotte Film Society members. bit.ly/3EuQLBW

Sunday, Feb. 26

Praise the Lord — and performances by contemporary Christian music artists We the Kingdom and Jeremy Camp — at the annual Winter Jam music and worship show at Spectrum Center. The lineup also includes Andy Mineo, Disciple, Austin French, NewSong and Anne Wilson (who was named 2022’s new artist of the year by the GMA Dove Awards). Pastor and author Zane Black will be the featured speaker. 5 p.m. 333 E. Trade St. $15 at the door (tickets not required). bit.ly/3IFAcpr

Enjoy Sunday brunch at the Duke Mansion. Guests can enjoy a wide selection of brunch favorites featuring shrimp and grits, an omelet station, plus live music. Tickets are $30 for children and $60 for adults. Reservations are required. 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. http://bit.ly/41gFxuF





Grab a drink for a good cause at Bots and Brews. Digi-Bridge, a local nonprofit, is hosting a community LEGO robotics competition at Lenny Boy Brewing. All proceeds will benefit the organization’s competition robotics program for the 2023-2024 school year which provides free after school robotics programming for students from Title 1 schools. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids ages 5 and up. 2-4 p.m. https://digi-bridge.org/bots-and-brews

Meet successful Black entrepreneurs in the Charlotte area from various fields for an afternoon of information and networking at the Black-owned Business Showcase. Registration is required. The event will be held at SouthPark Regional Library. 2-4 p.m. 7015 Carnegie Blvd. http://bit.ly/41aFxwq

Monday, Feb. 27

Hope for the best but expect the worst when LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier and the rest of the Charlotte Hornets face off at Spectrum Center against the Detroit Pistons in a battle between the NBA’s Eastern Conference cellar dwellers. 7 p.m. (Can’t make it Monday night? They also play the Miami Heat on Saturday and Phoenix on Wednesday, when Kevin Durant is scheduled to make his debut as a Sun.) 333 E. Trade St. Tickets start at $15. bit.ly/3klEnNV

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Unwind with Yoga at the Mint. You can sign up for a one-hour yoga class at Mint Museum Uptown. 5:15-6:15 p.m. Classes are free for Mint members and $15 for non-members. Registration is required. 500 S. Tryon St. http://bit.ly/3IxVm93

Create your own terrarium at Plant House. At the Tipsy Terrarium Workshop, guests will get to pick their own air plant and decor to make a one-of-a-kind terrarium. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $26. http://bit.ly/3kilviT





Wednesday, March 1

Kick off March Madness at the Big South Basketball championships. The tournaments tip off with the first round of two women’s games followed by two men’s contests. Ticket books for all 18 games cost $100 – an average of $5.56 per game. Single-session seats cost $20. The first game begins at 12 p.m. Bojangles Entertainment Complex, 2700 E. Independence Blvd. https://bit.ly/3kji6Aa

Learn about investing at an in-person SkillPop class at Camp North End. Self-made millionaire and money educator Bernadette Joy is leading the workshop to share her personal strategies and debunk common money myths. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $35. 201 Camp Road. http://bit.ly/3Y1u0g8

Thursday, March 2

Enjoy a night of jazz at The Color of Jazz event in Matthews. The event is a live jazz, soul and blues music series paying tribute to jazz greats and emerging artists from around the world. 7- 9 p.m. at the Fullwood Theater. Tickets are $7. 100 E. McDowell St, Matthews. http://bit.ly/3Iz53nH

Stop and smell the roses, then make a bouquet at Bentley’s Flower Truck Pop-Up at Birkdale Village. You can choose as many flowers as you’d like to be wrapped up to take home. The truck also has three taps to serve up beer, cider and more. 4-8 p.m. 8712 Lindholm Drive, #202, Huntersville. https://birkdalevillage.com/events/flower-pop-up

Bentley’s Buds and Brews is a vintage truck delivering handcrafted bouquets and cold brews.

Mark your calendar

The Charlotte Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is back for the first time since the pandemic. On March 11, the streets of Uptown Charlotte will be a sea of green as people come out to celebrate and attend the event in-person for the first time in three years. There will be performances and a daylong street festival with craft and food vendors. The parade is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tryon and East 3rd streets. https://www.charlottestpats.com/

Taste your way through Charlotte neighborhoods at the second annual Charlotte StrEATs Festival. The main event will be on April 16 with cooking demonstrations, live music, art and more. Leading up to the festival will be culinary seminars on April 14 and a tasting tour with foods from over 20 restaurants on April 15. The Charlotte StrEATS Festival will be from 12-5 p.m. 900 W. Trade St. https://cltstreatsfestival.com/.

The countdown is on to the Carolina BBQ Festival, returning to Camp North End for a second year. Tickets are on sale now for the May 7 event that benefits nonprofits that feed the hungry. General admission is $75, which includes tastings and merch. The $150 VIP admission upgrades you to include a hat and sticker, early admission, three drinks plus a water bottle, oysters on the half shell and designated VIP seating and bathrooms. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 300 Camp Road. bit.ly/3HOtX0X

Legendary pop star Janet Jackson is bringing her “Together Again Tour” to Charlotte, at the same venue she last performed in 2018. The tour will celebrate her 50th anniversary in entertainment. Rapper Ludacris will perform as her opening act. Standard lawn seating starts at $39.95. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd. https://bit.ly/41ckjOF