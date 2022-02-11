$5 million bet on Bengals is the largest legal sports bet ever
The largest legal sports bet in American history has been placed on the Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI.
Caesars Sportsbook confirmed that it received a $5 million bet on the Bengals moneyline at +170, and called it the largest bet ever placed in a legal sports book.
The previous record was a $4.9 million moneyline bet placed on the Rams in the Super Bowl 20 years ago. The Rams were upset by the Patriots in that Super Bowl, so the $4.9 million bet was lost. (Adjusted for inflation, that bet was still bigger; that bettor lost the equivalent of about $7.8 million in today’s dollars.)
Most sports books now have the Rams as four-point favorites, and the Bengals as +165 moneyline underdogs.
