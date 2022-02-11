The largest legal sports bet in American history has been placed on the Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI.

Caesars Sportsbook confirmed that it received a $5 million bet on the Bengals moneyline at +170, and called it the largest bet ever placed in a legal sports book.

The previous record was a $4.9 million moneyline bet placed on the Rams in the Super Bowl 20 years ago. The Rams were upset by the Patriots in that Super Bowl, so the $4.9 million bet was lost. (Adjusted for inflation, that bet was still bigger; that bettor lost the equivalent of about $7.8 million in today’s dollars.)

Most sports books now have the Rams as four-point favorites, and the Bengals as +165 moneyline underdogs.

$5 million bet on Bengals is the largest legal sports bet ever originally appeared on Pro Football Talk