5 Mill Rats pitchers combine to blank Paints 3-0

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – Three runs were scored in the top of the ninth inning and five pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout as the Johnstown Mill Rats prevailed 3-0 over the host Chillicothe Paints Friday night.

Johnstown improved to 3-1, while Chillicothe fell to 2-2.

Mill Rats starter Zach Sharshel fanned five batters over four hitless innings. Matthew Benton followed with two spotless frames. Conor Thiele went the next innings. Liam Royster produced a scoreless eighth, and Mac Yarbrough struck out the side in the ninth for the save.

The game was scoreless until the top of the ninth inning. Jack Newman stroked a one-out RBI double down the right-field line. An error also allowed Max Humphrey, who provided two hits, to score. With two outs, Logan Myers added a run-scoring single. Humphrey tripled, and Peyton Starr doubled.

Chillicothe's Alex Monile totaled two hits, including a double. Paints starter Colin Bryant lasted six innings and struck out four batters.

Johnstown hosts Lafayette at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.