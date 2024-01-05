5 Milestones Eagles can reach in Week 18 matchup vs. Giants

With the Eagles losing four of their last five games, head coach Nick Sirianni is expected to play all his available starters and contributors in the season finale against the Giants.

The second of two matchups against the New York Giants in the past three weeks, Philadelphia will look to win and hope for a Dallas loss to Washington to secure the NFC East and No. 2 overall seed.

There are more than wins to play for, and we’re looking at five milestones select Eagles can reach in Week 18.

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen and Hurts each have 15 rushing touchdowns, tied for the most by a quarterback in a season in NFL history. Quarterbacks have rushed for 112 touchdowns this season, marking the third season all-time with at least 100 rushing touchdowns by quarterbacks, joining 2020 (126) and 2022 (105).

The quarterbacks with the most rushing touchdowns in a season in NFL history:

PLAYER RUSH TDs Josh Allen 15* Jalen Hurts 15* Cam Newton 14

Hurts ranks fourth all-time with 41 rushing touchdowns, and with two rushing touchdowns in Week 18 at the New York Giants (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS), the Eagles star can tie Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young (43 rushing touchdowns) for the third-most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in NFL history.

With two rushing touchdowns, Hurts would become the first quarterback all-time with multiple rushing touchdowns in five games in a season.

Fletcher Cox

Cox will play in his 189th career regular-season game, moving into sole possession of the 3rd-most appearances in Eagles history. In doing so, Brandon Graham, Jason Kelce and Cox will finish the season ranked 1st, 2nd and 3rd on the club’s all-time list.

Brown is just 49 yards shy of breaking his single-season team record (1,496 in 2022).

In Week 16 vs. Arizona, Brown officially broke Mike Quick’s 16-game Eagles record (1,409 in 1983) after doing so in 17 games in 2022.

Jalen Hurts

Hurts is 57 total yards shy of tying his Eagles single-season record (4,461 in 2022). He is also 236 passing yards away from tying Carson Wentz in 2019 (4,039) for the franchise record.

Jalen Hurts

With 2 rushing touchdowns on Sunday, Hurts can tie LeSean McCoy in 2011 (17) forthe most by any player in single-season team history.

