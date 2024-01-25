5 Michigan players Alabama should target if they enter the transfer portal

Changes continue to alter the college football landscape early in the 2024 offseason. It seems like every day, a coaching change is taking place or a high-profile player is entering the transfer portal. Don’t expect this trend to stop or slow down anytime soon.

Just weeks after winning the national championship, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh accepted the head coaching job for the Los Angeles Chargers. With that happening, there will be a 30-day window for current Michigan players to enter the transfer portal. Alabama fans are already familiar with this, as the Crimson Tide was impacted by it when Nick Saban retired earlier this month.

There will be no shortage of suitors for some of college football’s up-and-coming stars or already-established difference-makers. If players decide to enter the portal, expect Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide to reach out.

Roll Tide Wire lists five Michigan players that Alabama could look to target if they enter the transfer portal.

CB Will Johnson

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Stats: 27 Tackles, 4 PDs, 4 INTs, 1 TD

One of the elite defenders on Michigan’s defense this past season was sophomore cornerback Will Johnson. The Michigan native seemed to play his best when the lights were the brightest. In two playoff games, Johnson tallied seven tackles and one interception.

His length and athleticism help him project as a future top-round draft pick. He is listed at 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds. With Alabama losing multiple starters on the back end of the defense, Johnson would be able to come in and be a Day 1 starter at the cornerback position.

Safety Keon Sabb

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Stats: 28 Tackles, 0.5 Sacks, 4 PDs, 2 INTs, 1 TD

Another bright spot on Michigan’s defense this past season was sophomore safety Keon Sabb. The New Jersey native was another player who stepped up in clutch moments. In two playoff games, Sabb recorded seven tackles and two pass deflections.

His veteran presence and playing style would be welcomed in a young Alabama secondary. Alabama lost four safeties this offseason either to the NFL draft or to the transfer portal. The safety depth is somewhat thin of terms of experience, so Sabb could be a viable option if he enters the transfer portal.

WR Semaj Morgan

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Stats: 22 REC, 204 Receiving Yds, 2 Receiving TDs

Growing up, Michigan wide receiver Semaj Morgan’s favorite team was Alabama. The Crimson Tide did not recruit Morgan coming out of high school. Unfortunately for Alabama, he had one of the best games of his young career against them. In the Rose Bowl, Morgan reeled in four receptions for 24 yards.

He can be a contributor at wide receiver and on special teams. Alabama lost four wide receivers to the transfer portal this offseason. It would make sense to bring in a dynamic playmaker like Morgan. He has three years of eligibility remaining and would be an immediate impact player in Tuscaloosa.

DL Mason Graham

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Stats: 35 Tackles, 3 Sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR

One of the biggest games of Mason Graham’s college career came against Alabama in the Rose Bowl. The sophomore recorded four tackles against the Crimson Tide and was consistently applying pressure on Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.

It would be completely ludicrous for Alabama to not show interest in Graham if he were to enter the transfer portal. His showing of dominance should not remissed. The California native has two years of eligibility remaining and would instantly provide a boost to Alabama’s defensive line unit.

WR Karmello English

Junfu Han-USA TODAY NETWORK

2023 Stats: 1 REC, 4 Receiving Yds, 1 Receiving TD

The numbers won’t show it. However, former four-star wide receiver Karmello English is one of the top playmakers currently on the Wolverines roster.

Alabama recruited English when he was at Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama. There was mutual interest between the two, but the Wolverines swooped in and landed English in the end. Could English return to his home state to play for the Crimson Tide? I believe most Alabama fans would welcome English with open arms if he were to enter the transfer portal.

