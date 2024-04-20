5 Michigan football spring game takeaways: Davis Warren could push Alex Orji in QB battle

The Maize team defeated the Blue team 17-7 in the Michigan football spring game Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor.

Earlier in the morning, the defending national champion Wolverines celebrated their 2023 national championship as they unveiled their four new rings: one for the national title, one for the Rose Bowl, one for the Big Ten Championship and one for their third consecutive College Football Playoff berth.

No official stats were kept, but here are five takeaways from the public's first look at the 2024 U-M football team.

Quarterback questions continue as Warren, Orji battle

Alex Orji started for the Blue team with Jadyn Davis as his backup, while Davis Warren started for Maize and Jayden Denegal served as his backup. Seventh-year QB Jack Tuttle was not dressed for the game.

Blue Team quarterback Alex Orji (10) runs for a touchdown against Maize Team during the first half of the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Orji moved the blue team down the field well on his first drive. His first two passes − one for Max Bredeson, one for Tyler Morris − were behind his intended receivers, but he'd settle down with a screen pass and then a curl on fourth down to Bredeson to keep the drive alive.

His best pass was a 12-yard out-route to Payton O'Leary from the left slot, then two plays later, Orji made his most athletic play of the drive as the play broke down and he scrambled out to his right and out-ran the defense for 18 yards and a touchdown. For what it's worth, he was wearing a white non-contact jersey, and it appeared as though a few defenders could have tackled him if they'd been allowed, however, it was ruled a touchdown.

Orji came back in for two possessions in the second half. On his first, he attempted one pass and moved well in the pocket to create a throwing lane, but overthrew his intended receiver by a good five feet to lead to a punt.

On the next, U-M attempted four straight runs and on fourth-and-1 from the 47, a handoff to Benjamin Hall got stuffed for a turnover on downs.

With the offensive line and skill position groups separated, it's hard to make any true assessments, but Orji didn't seem to do anything in particular to hurt his perception as the clubhouse leader for the job.

His unofficial stats: 11 of 17 passing for 95 yards and one rush for 18 yards and one touchdown.

T'ierea Parham, 1, takes a photo with the national championship trophy and Michigan defensive back Jesse Madden, wide receiver Jake Thaw, quarterback Davis Warren, and head coach Jim Harbaugh at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

Meanwhile, Warren moved the ball well for Maize. On his first drive he found Deakon Tonielli for a 35-yard gain on third-and-7 and later found Colston Loveland split out wide for a gain of 10; however on third-and-5 from the Blue 10, he connected with Kalel Mullings who was tackled for a loss and U-M had to settle for a field goal.

Warren would get two more possessions in the fourth quarter, which is when he made one of the plays of the game.

The Maize team had just crossed midfield and on first-and-10, Warren dropped back to pass as Kendrick Bell (younger brother of Ronnie Bell) ran a go-route straight past Joshua Nichols and caught a perfectly thrown deep ball 42 yards from Warren for the go-ahead score.

On his next possession, Maize was faced with a second-and-13 from midfield when Warren rolled right, kept his eyes down field and found Fredrick Moore on a check-down coming back across the formation, who then ran all the way across the field and out-ran the defenders for a 49-yard touchdown.

Unofficially, Warren finished completing 6 of 9 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns.

Maize Team quarterbacks Jadyn Davis makes a pass against Blue Team during the first half of spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Jayden Denegal had the final series of the first half and the first series of the second half. On his first possession, he connected on a 32-yard pass to Moore, though it likely would have been a sack if the defense was allowed to hit him. Maize settled for a field goal attempt, but it missed wide left.

His rough day continued on his next possession when he threw another near interception and a pass behind an attempted receiver on third and fourth downs inside Blue territory.

Davis was the backup and looked comfortable leading the offense, even if there wasn't much to show for it. Perhaps his best play was on fourth-and-7 late in the third quarter, when he extended a play by rolling to the right and lofting a ball downfield for Payton O'Leary who went up and over Hill along the sideline and nearly came down with the circus catch, but it was broken up at the last moment.

Donovan's got his swagger back

Earlier this spring, Donovan Edwards explained why he made the decision to come back to Ann Arbor for a senior season instead of opting to enter the NFL Draft.

The West Bloomfield product was honest as he reflected on a junior season where he said he lost his spark and tried to fight his way back through offseason surgery. He ran for 119 yards and two scores as the MVP of the national championship game, but even that didn't undo the first 14 games where he ran for just 393 yards on 113 carries (3.43 yards per rush) and three scores.

Blue Team running back Donovan Edwards (7) runs against Maize Team defensive back Jyaire Hill (20) during the first half of the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

On Saturday, Edwards (Blue team) looked much more like the explosive ball carrier he showed to be as a sophomore. He took the first touch of the game through the A-gap for 11 yards, then two plays later ripped off another 11-yard rush off the left side of his line behind Blake Frazier and Amir Herring, then took his third run outside right for a gain of six and nearly broke it free but was tripped up from behind by Jyaire Hill.

Edwards was consistently falling forward, decisive with his cuts and generally looked more explosive, even on limited touches. Unofficially, Edwards ran four times for 32 yards, a good first showing, behind a make-shift line, from U-M's new lead back.

Tyler Morris looks like the No. 1 WR

It's always hard to say when the teams are split up, but Tyler Morris seemed to be the clear No. 1 option out wide in the passing game right now.

Michigan wide receiver Tyler Morris scores a touchdown against Alabama defensive back Jaylen Key during the first half of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

Morris, who dressed for the Blue squad, was targeted early and often from both Orji and Davis. After Orji's first pass to Morris was thrown behind him on an intermediate crosser, he was targeted the next play on a screen for a gain of six.

On the next possession, Morris caught a screen pass from Davis and took it eight yards for a first down, then he got a carry on the next play and appeared to pick up three yards on the end-around, but a penalty negated the play.

It was largely about the reserves in the second half, however Morris' early involvement wasn't an accident.

Young secondary shows promise

The task feels extremely tall to replace Mike Sainristil, a two-time captain and reigning All-American, at the nickel position this upcoming season.

It also felt like a tall task when U-M had to replace first-round pick Dax Hill after the 2021 season and that's when they uncovered the hidden gem that was Sainristil. If Saturday was any early indication, the Wolverines have two solid options at the position in Zeke Berry and Ja'Den McBurrows.

Michigan defensive back DJ Waller Jr. (13) warms up before the East Carolina game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Berry made a nice play in run support to stop a Carlos Dunlap carry at the line of scrimmage to open the second quarter, then later on the drive he again came downhill around the edge to stuff short-yardage specialist Kalel Mullings short on a third-and-1 carry.

Near the end of the half, Denegal fumbled a snap and Berry was one of the nearest defenders with a chance to pounce on it. He let the quarterback go (as instructed) so he wasn't credited with any stop, but it's worth noting he was in position.

In the second half, another name who's been coming up a lot this spring, popped for the first time in DJ Waller. Denegal forced a pass on third down and Waller jumped the route, which he returned 10 yards but was subsequently hit from behind and he fumbled the ball back to the offense.

He would make up for it a handful of plays later when he stuffed Bryson Kuzdzal on a fourth-down rush.

Jyaire Hill also made a nice tackle from behind on Edwards and McBurrows added a couple of impressive stops in run support.

Young receivers shine late

It was a quiet day for the receiver for three quarters, then a couple of young prospects fighting to make a name for themselves popped.

Michigan wide receiver Fredrick Moore (3) warms up before the Indiana game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

First, it was Bell, who came from Kansas City as an athlete and began in the quarterback room but has since moved out wide. He hauled in a 42-yard deep ball from Warren late in the fourth quarter and did a good job of locating the ball and corraling the score.

Next was Moore, who served as a safety valve for Warren on the next series and used his athleticism to out-race the defense to the end zone. On a day when Colston Loveland and Semaj Morgan were protected by design and Morris showed some flash of his own, it was a welcomed sign for a pair of young pass catchers to show out.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football spring game takeaways: Quarterback battle is tight