5 Mets prospects who could make major league impact in 2021, including Khalil Lee

If you read my updated top 20 prospect list last week on SNY.tv, you realized there weren't many players on there I gave an ETA to the big leagues of 2021 to.

The reality is that the Mets' system where we stand today has talent, but it is largely undeveloped and most of the top prospects will reside in Single-A in 2021.

There naturally will be injuries, and the Mets have done a good job of adding some veteran depth either on the 40-man roster with minor-league options remaining, or on minor league deals to provide depth in Triple-A.

There are a few prospects -- all of which you will see appear in spring training games this spring -- I think have a chance of appearing in Queens in 2021.

OF Khalil Lee – No. 8 Ranked Prospect

Where we stand today, Khalil Lee might be the fifth outfielder on the Mets' depth chart. He has an advantage over the likes of Mallex Smith or Johneswhy Fargas due to being on the 40-man roster.

I fully expect Lee to begin the season in Triple-A Syracuse. I will be following this spring to see how he works towards making more consistent contact, as well as his defensive growth in center field. Lee brings above average raw power to the table, the ability to play all three outfield spots with a true plus throwing arm, and above average speed on the base paths.

If there is an injury or really poor performance from someone like Albert Almora Jr., who has minor league options remaining, you could see Lee make his big league debut for the Mets in 2021.

LHP Thomas Szapucki - No. 11 Ranked Prospect

Szapucki was one of the most exciting prospects in the Mets' system who was on the verge of being a top 100 prospect in the sport. He then had Tommy John surgery after six appearances in 2017 and did not return until 2019.



Some recent reports suggest his velocity was down a bit at instructs this fall, but he still has a plus breaking ball with a high spin rate.

I hear the Mets still intend to keep Szapucki stretched out as a starter, but if they change course or the need arises, he can end up a two-pitch power reliever who could be effective from the left side.

RHP Ryley Gilliam - No. 20 Ranked Prospect

If I had to pick a wild card prospect to break camp with the big-league team, it would be Ryley Gilliam. In 2019, he zoomed through the minor league system going from High-A to Triple-A, where he ended up struggling in part due to the baseball -- the same one that caused issues with big leaguers like Edwin Diaz

Gilliam is a smaller, high-effort pitcher who will touch 97 mph on his fastball with a plus breaking ball. In 2019, across three minor league levels, he struck out 13 batters per 9 innings.

If he does not break camp with the team, I would expect he starts in Triple-A. Luis Rojas has praised his early work so far this spring.

RHP Tylor Megill – Unranked

The next two prospects might be ones you have not heard of before, but you might start to this year.

Megill, who received an invite to big league camp, is a 6-foot-7 right-hander who has pitched to mixed results since being an eighth-round pick in 2018. One thing he has done well is strike batters out, as he has a career strikeout rate of nearly 12 batters per 9 innings.

He showed up to instructs this fall with refined mechanics and was touching 98 mph with a power breaking ball. The Mets will continue to develop Megill as a starter, but without much improvement from his changeup, his future is in the bullpen.

I expect him to start in Double-A, and he will be one to follow.

RHP Marcel Renteria - Unranked

Renteria is another non-roster invite to spring training who made a big jump in his stuff this offseason, when he was clocked as high as 99 mph in bullpen sessions and showed an above average breaking ball.

This one is a bit of a shot in the dark as statistically he has not quite been there at all since being a sixth-round pick in 2017. However, the Mets see something here, since he received the invite to big league camp despite a career 4.76 ERA in the minors.

I expect him to start in Double-A, and if his newfound mechanics and stuff line up, I wouldn’t be incredibly shocked at all if you see an uptick in performance, and maybe a shot in the Mets' bullpen at some point in 2021.