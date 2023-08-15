5 Memphis area high school football stars who just missed the Dandy Dozen

We’ve released The Commercial Appeal's Dandy Dozen 2023 class, which features the top 12 college football prospects in the Memphis area the past few weeks and ranked them 1 to 12.

But there are more than 12 talented football players in Memphis in the Class of 2024. What about that handful of players?

Here’s a look at five players who just missed this year’s Dandy Dozen selections.

Kedarius Jones

Whitehaven | Wide receiver | Senior

Jones was one of the top receivers for the Tigers last season, when he had more than 700 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He has offers from Illinois, Purdue, Memphis, Missouri and Austin Peay, among others.

Jack Patterson

Northpoint | Quarterback | Senior

Patterson committed to Central Arkansas on Aug. 1 and enters his senior year as one of the top quarterbacks in the Memphis area. He threw for 2,200 yards and 25 touchdowns as a junior. He is a three-star prospect and ranked the No. 43 player in Tennessee per 247sports.

Jeremiah Reed

Bartlett | Wide receiver | Senior

Reed was the second-leading receiver for the Panthers last season with 737 yards and six touchdowns, and led the team with 58 receptions. He is rated a three-star prospect and the No. 40 player in Tennessee by 247Sports. He has offers from Eastern Kentucky, Miami (Ohio), Lindenwood, Mississippi Valley State and UT Martin.

Damon Sisa

Houston | Running back | Senior

Sisa is one of the most explosive backs in the Memphis area, erupting for nearly 1,400 yards and 25 touchdowns with the Mustangs. He doesn’t have any offers yet, but has interest from Middle Tennessee State, Florida State and offers from Austin Peay and Lindenwood.

Lance Taylor Jr.

Bartlett | Linebacker | Senior

Taylor was one of the top linebackers in the Memphis area last season with Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering, totaling 86 tackles, with nine tackles for loss and four sacks.. The three-star prospect, ranked the No. 50 player in Tennessee per 247Sports composite, transferred to Bartlett for his senior season. He has offers from Miami, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Middle Tennessee State and Jackson State, among others.

