5 memorable performances for UNC basketball players against Duke

North Carolina and Duke is the most storied rivalry in all of college basketball as the two teams battle twice a year in the regular season and have also had some big matchups in the ACC Tournament.

Every time the two teams get together, the records are thrown out and you really never know what you’re going to get.

But ahead of the first matchup between the two teams in the 2023-24 season on Saturday, we wanted to look back at some memorable performances from North Carolina players at home against Duke.

There have been some really good performances by North Carolina players over the years against Duke. Here are some of the best ones from Tar Heels’ players in Chapel Hill over the years against Duke.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Eric Montross (1992)

One of the more iconic moments in the UNC-Duke rivalry in the Dean Dome was the “Bloody Montross” game. The late Eric Montross had a breakout game for No. 9 North Carolina as they upset No. 1 Duke 75-73 to end the Blue Devils 23-game win streak.

Montross played through the pain as images of him with a bloody head are often shown in montages for the rivalry. Montross finished the game with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocked shots.

Rashad McCants (2003)

CHAPEL HILL, NC – MARCH 9: Rashad McCants #32 of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels celebrates after defeating the Duke University Blue Devils in the game at Dean E. Smith Center on March 9, 2003 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The Tar Heels won 82-79. (Photo by Craig Jones/Getty Images)

The Tar Heels had another disappointing season in 2003, missing the NCAA Tournament once again under Matt Doherty. While it would be the last season he coaches, the Tar Heels ended the regular season on a positive note.

They pulled off an upset over No. 10 Duke, beating the Blue Devils 82-79 behind a big performance from Rashad McCants. The guard scored a game-high 26 points in the win as a freshman. It was a big performance from McCants who really put a stamp on his big first year in Chapel Hill.

Michael Jordan (1984)

Unknown location 1984; USA; FILE PHOTO; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Michael Jordan (23) on the court during the 1984 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

It wasn’t known at the time but the 1984 matchup between UNC and Duke was the final home game for Michael Jordan in his Tar Heel career.

The game was a good one throughout as the two teams battled back-and-forth, going into double overtime. Jordan finished the game with 25 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists to lead the Tar Heels past their rival.

Sean May (2005)

CHAPEL HILL, NC – MARCH 6: Sean May #42 of the North Carolina Tar Heels dunks over Shelden Williams #23 and DeMarcus Nelson #21 of the Duke Blue Devils on March 6, 2005 at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The Tar Heels defeated the Blue Devils 75-73. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

It’s a game that is remembered mostly with Marvin Williams putback of a missed Raymond Felton free-throw for a three-point play that gave UNC the lead with 17 seconds left in the 2005 regular-season finale. And while that moment is one of the loudest in Dean Dome history, one player put together a monster 20-20 game.

Sean May finished the game with 26 points and 24 rebounds to help lead UNC to their first outright regular season ACC title since 1993. May was dominant in that game, owning the paint and helping the Tar Heels get the big win.

UNC would go on to win the National Championship a month later.

Walter Davis (1974)

The late Walter Davis has one of the greatest shots in the history of the rivalry, taking place 50 years ago. With North Carolina trailing late, they scored 8 points in 17 seconds to tie the game and send it into overtime before eventually winning 96-92 in double OT.

It was Davis’ 25-footer that banked in as time expired to send the game into overtime and give UNC new life. From there, the Tar Heels took advantage at Carmichael Auditorium and got the win.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire