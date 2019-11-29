5 matchups to watch as Eagles visit Dolphins in NFL Week 13

The Eagles (5-6) are coming off a loss to the Patriots and will visit the Dolphins (2-9) on Sunday at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Dolphins have won two of their last four games, but make no mistake about it, they stink.

Look where the Dolphins rank in every major category:

Points per game: 30th

Yards per game: 30th

Passing yards per game: 26th

Rushing yards per game: 32nd







Opp points per game: 32nd

Opp yards per game: 30th

Opp passing yards per game: 22nd

Opp rushing yards per game: 31st

Point differential: 32nd (-183)









As bad as the Eagles have been recently, they should crush the Dolphins.

Let's get to the matchups:

DeVante Parker vs. Eagles corners

The Dolphins don't have many good players, but Parker is certainly one of them. He has 46 catches for 695 yards (15.1) and four touchdowns this season. Parker this season has four catches of 40-plus yards this season; the Eagles have five as a team. And in the last two games, Parker has 13 catches for 226 yards. He's really good.

The Eagles' secondary has settled down since the returns of Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby, but we know their history with giving up deep balls. The Dolphins don't have many players to worry about, but Parker is one of them.

Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. Jim Schwartz

This will be Fitzpatrick's seventh game against the Eagles in his career. All of them have come with different teams. Here's a list of every game he's played against the Eagles:

2005: With Rams, L 17-16

2008: With Bengals, T 13-13

2011: With Bills, W 31-24

2014: With Texans, L 31-21

2015: With Jets, L 24-17

2018: With Buccaneers, W 27-21











Yeah, Fitzpatrick was the quarterback in that infamous tie back in 2008. Fitzpatrick threw four touchdowns last year against the Eagles but he still had DeSean Jackson then. Fitzpatrick isn't a great quarterback, but he's been around a long time and he has the ability to run. He isn't Russell Wilson, but he can move and create problems with his legs.

Mike Gesicki vs. Eagles' safeties

Like we already mentioned, the Dolphins don't have a ton of players that strike fear into their opponents. Gesicki isn't quite there yet, but the former second-round pick has had a solid season. He has 31 catches for 322 yards and a touchdown. He has the same number of catches and more yards than Dallas Goedert.

The good news for the Eagles is that they've been really good against tight ends. In fact, they've given up just 43 catches, 441 yards and three touchdowns to opposing tight ends. Just five teams have given up fewer receiving yards to tight ends.

Miles Sanders vs. porous run defense

The Dolphins are bad at a lot of things and rushing defense is at the top of the list. They've given up 148.2 yards per game on the ground this year. They've given up over 100 yards on the ground in 9 of 11 games. It doesn't sound like Jordan Howard will be back for this game and that's still OK; run the ball with Sanders! He's looked much better and more decisive recently and he could have a big game behind a solidified offensive line. He should get more than 12 carries in this game.

Carson Wentz vs. Eagles' castoffs

Take a look at the Dolphins' secondary and you'll see some familiar names. Eric Rowe is a starting safety. Ryan Lewis is a starting cornerback. Jomal Wiltz is the starting nickel. Everyone remembers Rowe, but you might be less familiar with the other two. Lewis was on the Eagles' active roster for 10 days back in October, but was waived and claimed by the Dolphins on Oct. 15. He's now a starter. And Wiltz was with the was with the Eagles for the 2017 offseason before he was waived at final cuts.

Now these guys are starting for the Dolphins!

Without Xavien Howard and with a ton of injuries in the secondary, the Dolphins pass defense isn't good. Carson Wentz has a chance for a big bounce-back performance against this group that's given up 252.7 yards per game through the air.

