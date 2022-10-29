5 matchups to watch for Commanders vs. Colts in Week 8

The Washington Commanders [3-4] look to get back to .500 on Sunday with a trip to Indianapolis to face the Colts [3-3-1]. When the schedule was released in the spring, many had this game circled on the calendar because of Washington quarterback Carson Wentz’s return to Indianapolis, where he spent the 2021 season.

However, Wentz will not play Sunday. Neither will his replacement in Indianapolis, as Matt Ryan was benched earlier this week. Now, we have a matchup between Taylor Heinicke and Sam Ehlinger, who will bring a similar style of play into this game.

Both teams play good defense and will look to rely on the running game to come away with the victory. We’ve identified four matchups to watch in Sunday’s game between the Commanders and the Colts.

Taylor Heinicke vs. Colts secondary

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) converts a third down in the final two minutes of the game at FedExField.

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke will give opponents chances to intercept the football. In last week’s win over the Packers, Heinicke had one interception returned for a touchdown, and Green Bay dropped other would-be interceptions. He can’t afford to do that on the road against a good Indianapolis defense. Establishing the run early in the game is essential for Heinicke.

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin vs. Colts CB Stephon Gilmore

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17).

With Heinicke under center, Terry McLaurin sees the football more. It shouldn’t matter who the quarterback is, as McLaurin is a legit No. 1 wideout, but Heinicke finds ways to keep McLaurin involved. They have a strong rapport. On Sunday, McLaurin will face off against a former NFL defensive player of the year in Stephon Gilmore. Gilmore is still one of the league’s top corners and will present another challenge for Washington’s star receiver. If Heinicke forces things too much, Gilmore will make him pay.

Commanders DTs Jonathan Allen & Daron Payne vs. Colts G Quenton Nelson

Washington Commanders defensive tackles Jonathan Allen (93) and Daron Payne (94).

Quenton Nelson is widely considered the top guard in the NFL. Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne are two of the best defensive tackles in the NFL. Whoever matches up one-on-one vs. Nelson will be one of the game’s most intriguing matchups. If Washington wants to make life miserable for rookie QB Sam Ehlinger, Allen and Payne need to win their fair share of battles against Nelson, Ryan Kelly and Matt Pryor.

Commanders front 7 vs. Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball past Tennessee Titans linebacker Dylan Cole (53)

Jonathan Taylor is one of the NFL’s best running backs. He hasn’t had a 100-yard game since Week 1. He’s due for another big game. Washington has been good against the run this season. However, Derrick Henry did go for over 100 against Washington in Week 5. It wasn’t an easy 100, as Henry worked hard for his yardage. Taylor is a powerful runner who can also take it to the house at any time. Washington’s primary goal should be to contain Taylor and make Ehlinger beat you.

Commanders owner Daniel Snyder vs. Colts owner Jim Irsay

The Jim Irsay Band performs at Lucas Oil Stadium's Irsay Collection

Jim Irsay Collection

No, Irsay will not line up against Snyder at any point on Sunday. We aren’t even sure if Snyder will be in attendance, although we believe he will be there. Irsay’s repeated comments against Snyder’s ownership bring some interesting drama to this game. We’re sure the Sunday morning talk shows will have something to say about Irsay and Snyder, and I’d imagine the TV cameras will find the owners during the game.

