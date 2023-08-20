5 matchups to watch in Chargers vs. Saints preseason Week 2

Despite the first-ever tropical storm warning in Southern California, the Chargers and Saints will face off on Sunday for the second game of the preseason.

With two days of joint practices behind them, these two teams know each other a bit better than the usual preseason opponents. Here’s what you should keep an eye on when the game kicks off.

Marshon Lattimore picked up a knee injury during practice this week, but even if he was healthy, the Saints’ top corner likely wouldn’t play much on Sunday. That leaves Adebo and Taylor as the likely starting duo versus the Chargers, with both players still battling for the long-term CB2 role.

Johnston had an up-and-down showing in his NFL debut against the Rams, struggling with drops but hauling in a touchdown on a beautiful route near halftime. How he performs against two corners with NFL experience hungry to prove themselves will show a lot about how he’s developed week-to-week.

Rumph and Tuipulotu caused a pair of pressures each last weekend, but those came against either backups or new starters since Rams tackles Rob Havenstein and Joe Noteboom sat out.

Against the Saints, the duo will likely not have such luxury: the former All-Pro Ramczyk played one drive in New Orleans’ first game last week, while last year’s first round pick Penning played for much of the first half. Whether Rumph and Tuipulotu carry their momentum from last week will give a much better indication of how ready they are to go up against starting NFL competition.

Alohi Gilman has been out with a knee contusion, which pushes Woods into the starting lineup alongside Derwin James. The former third rounder has improved in camp this offseason and played relatively well last weekend outside of a boneheaded penalty that defined his performance.

Winston will likely take the bulk of the snaps in the first half as the clear backup behind Derek Carr. Winston is entering his ninth year in the NFL and has been more than capable in regular season action from time to time. In that respect, there are few better times for Woods to prove he’s ready for meaningful action.

Sarell struggled against a rather anonymous pass rush rotation against the Rams last weekend, which doesn’t inspire confidence in the likely swing tackle option. Yes, the Chargers have other directions they can go in with Jamaree Salyer and Jordan McFadden possessing tackle flexibility. But eventually, those players need to settle into long-term spots, and so Sarell taking a step forward would be the best thing for all parties involved.

He’ll have a good shot to get right on Sunday, with former first round pick Payton Turner likely to play a good chunk of the game for the Saints. If things go poorly, the Chargers may need to start monitoring the waiver wire for other options at tackle. If they go well, perhaps it’s the beginning of a turnaround.

Elijah Dotson vs. Ty Summers

Want something to keep you focused during the second half of Sunday’s game? Watch how Dotson responds to his breakout performance last week against Summers. The latter isn’t a world-beater – he’s working with New Orleans’ third team, after all – but the former seventh round pick has 52 regular season games under his belt in Green Bay, Jacksonville, and New Orleans.

After putting up 92 yards and two touchdowns against the Rams, Dotson instantly became a fan favorite and seems to have gained steam as the team’s RB4 following the waiving of Larry Rountree earlier this week. But keep in mind that both of Dotson’s touchdown runs were inside runs he bounced to the left. If he can diversify his profile on Sunday, and beat an established NFL player like Summers along the way, the hype train may reach runaway speed.

