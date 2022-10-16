5 major takeaways from Florida’s deflating home loss to LSU

Florida made it interesting against LSU on Saturday night, but the Gators ultimately fell 45-35 to the Tigers at home in the Swamp.

Anthony Richardson and Montrell Johnson Jr. led UF to scores on the first two Gators drives of the night, but it took a muffed punt from LSU for Florida to score its third touchdown of the night. Meanwhile, the Tigers capped off each of their first seven drives with a touchdown, putting Florida in a small hole before the half that turned into a much bigger one after a sloppy start to the third quarter.

A sideline speech from linebacker Ventrell Miller inspired the defense to get its first stop of the night, but there was not enough time to complete the comeback. Florida nearly had a shot to tie things up before the end of regulation, but a controversial roughing the passer call on Gervon Dexter Sr. in the fourth quarter erased a crucial interception.

Florida ended up holding LSU to a field goal on that drive, but there was little hope to score the 10 points needed to push the game into overtime with just under two minutes left on the clock. A third-quarter drive that ended in a turnover on down on the LSU 12 would’ve set up a last-second shot for Florida had Billy Napier called for the field goal, but that’s a lot of hindsight to consider.

Before moving on to Georgia prep, here are five takeaways from Florida’s loss to LSU to consider over the next two weeks.

This defense isn't getting better overnight...

At this point in the season, there shouldn’t be anyone surprised by Florida’s struggles on defense. The Tigers didn’t punt until there were 13 minutes left in the game, and it took the spirit of Tom Petty to stir up enough emotion in the unit to muster up a stop. Ventrell Miller also delivered a speech that seemed to have some effect in the second half, but a few good drives don’t fix a night riddled with errors.

The party line all year has been that Napier and Co. are working through the personnel mismatches and bad habits taught by the old staff, but Gators fans might not accept that excuse for much longer. There’s seemingly no week-to-week improvement from the defense, and it’s worth questioning why a defense needs to be rallied during what’s arguably the biggest game of the year.

If it’s a personnel thing, bring in the younger guys to get them reps. If it’s a scheme thing, get defensive coordinator Patrick Toney the help he needs or Gator Nation won’t give him the shot he deserves in year two of the Napier era. The defense has lost Florida too many games over the past three years to continue down this path. Hopefully, the incoming class makes the impact it’s supposed to have.

The Anthony Richardson to Justin Shorter connection is something to explore

Anthony Richardson opened up the game by hitting [autotag]Justin Shorter[/autotag] on a post route that went 51 yards into the end zone. He found Shorter again for a 14-yard gain in the third quarter, but that’s quite the wait in between connections. For whatever reason, it seems like Richardson doesn’t go to Shorter as often as he does [autotag]Xavier Henderson[/autotag] or [autotag]Ricky Pearsall[/autotag].

It’s worth noting that Richardson’s best passing game in a Gators uniform came on the same day he targeted Shorter 12 times. Florida lost that game to Tennessee, but it wasn’t because of either Richardson or Shorter.

Billy Napier might want to draw up a few plays that are designed to get Shorter open over the next two weeks. Georgia is undefeated but not unbeatable. Shorter might be the ticket to a big upset against the Bulldogs in a couple of weeks.

The middle eight really killed Florida in this one

This game was close until it got ugly in the second half, but Florida really started slipping at the end of the second quarter. After a gift of a muffed punt helped UF keep pace with LSU at 21 points each, the Gators had a chance to drive down the field with 5:55 left on the clock and take the lead before halftime and blew it. A three-and-out gave LSU the ball, and Jayden Daniels found Jaray Jenkins on a free play — [autotag]Princeley Umanmielen[/autotag] jumped early — for a touchdown.

LSU got the ball to start the second half of the game and quickly found the endzone after a 50-yard run put them in the red zone. Down 14 points, Florida drove into LSU territory and got close enough to kick a field goal, but Napier opted to go for it once again. “Scared money don’t make money.” Unfortunately, Richardson couldn’t convert and Florida went down by 21 following another LSU score.

The middle eight, the last four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half, can decide football games. Florida’s loss to LSU could be used as a case study for that phenomenon, and it’s when the momentum of the game shifted for the worse. If Florida limits even one of LSU’s scores during that period, the Gators have a shot at the end of the game to win it.

The Gators need O'Cyrus Torrence back yesterday

Florida was without its best offensive lineman, [autotag]O’Cyrus Torrence[/autotag], in this game, and the rushing attack suffered because of it. While 210 total yards and four touchdowns may look like a decent night on the ground, a closer look reveals that 120 of those yards and two scores came on chunk plays that don’t represent how the team fared on an average run.

Without the 81-yard rushing touchdown that kicked off a wild fourth quarter, Anthony Richardson had 28 yards on eight carries. Without the 39-yard score in the first quarter, Montrell Johnson had just 18 yards on 12 carries, and [autotag]Trevor Etienne[/autotag] was pretty quiet with 28 yards on eight carries.

Torrence is a presence on Florida’s line and among the top interior linemen in the country. He’ll be playing on Sundays next year, and the Gators need him to get a few more wins on Saturdays before he moves on.

Lorenzo Lingard deserves some more playing time

We talked about Etienne and Johnson above, but there was one Florida running back that impressed Saturday night. [autotag]Lorenzo Lingard[/autotag] only got three carries, but he made the most of them. Lingard barreled through a defender to get the extra yards on a play in the third quarter, and Napier rewarded him with a few more snaps on the drive. He finished with just 16 yards, but it was memorable playing time for a guy who hasn’t seen the field a ton in the four years since he entered the college football world as a five-star recruit.

Lingard’s play, both in this game and the one against Eastern Washington, warrants a further look. Nay’Quan Wright probably just had the week off here, but it wouldn’t hurt to give Lingard some of his carries over the next few weeks.

