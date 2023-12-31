5 major questions for Oregon Ducks to answer in Vrbo Fiesta Bowl vs. Liberty

For one last time in the 2023 season, Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are going to take the field. It will be the last time we see guys like Bo Nix, Bucky Irving, and Brandon Dorlus play in the green and yellow, and the final time we see the Ducks play with a Pac-12 logo on their uniforms.

There are a lot of unknowns about this game thanks to numerous opt-outs and roster uncertainty on both sides of the field, but for the most part we can feel confident that we will see two high-powered offenses going up against each other, with one more proven than the other.

In this game, there will be a lot of questions that need to be answered, from potential records being broken to expected breakouts. For one last time, let’s look at the biggest questions going into this game:

How Long Will the Starters Play?

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Ducks are providing a breath of fresh air this bowl season with several players opting to play in the game rather than declare for the NFL Draft, such as Bo Nix, Bucky Irving, and Brandon Dorlus. While it will be great to see them take the field one last time for the Ducks, it’s fair to wonder how long they will stay on the field. Can we expect a quarter of play or a half? It’s unlikely that any of them play the entire game, but what if Liberty can make this a tight game until the end? Will Lanning and the coaches keep their season-long starters on the field deep into the second half in order to get the win, risking potential injury?

That will be an interesting balancing act to watch play out.

Can Bo Nix Break the Record?

(Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa)

We’ve written extensively this week about a record that Oregon QB Bo Nix has the potential of breaking on Monday. With an efficient outing, Nix can end his career with the college football record for highest single-season completion percentage, dethroning Mac Jones, who set the record with Alabama in 2020.

Jones completed 77.3% of his passes that season, and Nix is at 77.2% so far. I’ve already broken down what needs to happen and how accurate Nix needs to be in order for him to grab the record. Now all we can do is sit back and watch.

How Does the Secondary Hold Up?

Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports

One of the few areas where the Ducks have been hit by opt-outs and the transfer portal, both in terms of depth and star power, is in the secondary. CB1 Khyree Jackson has declared for the draft, and CB2 Jahlil Florence is unlikely to play with an injury. While Nikko Reed and Dontae Manning are more than capable of leading the group, it will also be on young guys like Rodrick Pleasant and Solomon Davis to step up and play a big role.

Does Jurrion Dickey Break Out?

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

One of the biggest storylines for the Ducks entering this game is surrounding the potential breakout of true freshman wide receiver Jurrion Dickey. As the top-ranked player in Oregon’s 2023 recruiting class, Dickey brings an incredibly high ceiling to Eugene, and though a knee injury sidelined him for most of the season, he is now feeling 100% healthy and ready to have an impact.

With Troy Franklin declaring for the 2024 draft, Dickey will have a chance to step into a bigger role and show a bit of that upside that he brought with him to Oregon.

What do the Post Game Comments Reveal?

(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

A year ago, in the moments after Oregon’s Holiday Bowl victory over North Carolina, we saw defensive MVP Mase Funa announce that he would be returning to Eugene for one more season with the Ducks. I wouldn’t be surprised if we get some similar announcements on Monday afternoon, with a number of Ducks — Jordan Burch, Jeffrey Bassa, Ajani Cornelius, Terrance Ferguson, to name a few — still weighing their NFL draft decisions.

While most of those decisions and announcements will come over the next couple of weeks, I wouldn’t be shocked to see a couple of guys announce that they are staying directly after the game.

