5 major questions for No. 6 Ducks to answer in rivalry game vs. No. 16 Beavers

On Friday night, the Oregon Ducks regular season will come to an end.

We are yet to see if their postseason will start with a game on December 1st, or rather a single bowl game later in the year.

There are a lot of questions to answer for Dan Lanning and his team, particularly after the way that this game went last season up in Corvallis. While Lanning’s first season in Eugene met a bitter end at the hands of a massive comeback victory for Jonathan Smith and the Beavers, Oregon enters this final Civil War as conference foes with a lot to lose, and a lot on the table this late in the season.

Will we see the Ducks continue to roll, as they have for most of the season? Or will this rather be a highly contentious rivalry game like we’ve seen in the past?

Time will tell. Here are some major questions that we want to see answered on Friday night.

Can the Ducks play a complete game?

Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

Last year, the Oregon Ducks lost this game against the Oregon State Beavers because they weren’t able to play a complete game. Though they led 34-17 at the start of the fourth quarter, a poor final 15 minutes allowed Jonathan Smith and the Beavers to quite literally run their way to a victory.

Ever since then, the notion of playing a complete four quarters has been one of the biggest things that Lanning has stressed to his team. So far this year, Lanning says that the Ducks have only done that once, during a 35-6 victory over the Utah Utes. While there have been other great performances, Lanning argued that late-game lapses have at times allowed scores that shouldn’t have happened.

So can the Ducks get their second complete game of the season on Friday? It wouldn’t surprise me if they did. They’ve got a lot to play for, and a bad taste in their mouth after last year.

How does the rushing defense hold up?

The matchup of the running games in this game is going to be fun to watch. On one side, you have Bucky Irving, and on the other, you have Damien Martinez, two of the best RBs in the Pac-12.

Looking solely at Oregon’s defense, they are going to have a major test trying to slow down the Beavers’ rushing attack. Oregon State has the 22nd-best running game in the nation, but the Ducks have the 10th-best rushing defense in the nation. If Oregon can slow down Martinez and the Beavers’ rushing game, then they’ve got a great chance of winning this game.

Does Oregon State's rushing defense get overwhelmed?

While the Beavers have a solid rushing defense, ranked No. 17 in the nation, it’s fair to look at who they’ve played against, and how some of the best RBs have faired against them. Jaydn Ott and the California Golden Bears are arguably the best running game Oregon State has seen, and they gave up 240 yards on the ground. They also gave up over 280 yards on the ground to UCLA.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the Ducks are able to find a lot of success on the ground with both Irving and Jordan James having big nights.

How does the Heisman race shake out?

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

At the moment, the Heisman Trophy race is very tight between Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels. While both will have an opportunity to pad their stats and make a case this weekend, Nix will potentially have one extra game to add to his case should the Ducks beat Oregon State and make it to the Pac-12 Championship Game.

That’s why I’m curious to see how the Heisman race looks after this weekend, and what Nix can do on Friday night to strengthen his case. If the two QBs are neck and neck after this week, then I think we should feel confident about Nix’s ability to win the whole thing should he have an opportunity in Las Vegas against Washington on December 1st.

Do the Uiagalelei's give us something?

Photo Courtesy of Dave Uiagalelei

We get an awesome opportunity to see a pair of brothers go up against each other on Friday night, with Oreogn’s Matayo Uiagalelei and Oregon State’s DJ Uiagalelei facing off. I had the opportunity to talk to their father, Dave Uiagalelei, this week and he dove deep into the close relationship that the brothers share.

I think there is a great opportunity to potentially see some fireworks on the field, with the younger brother working hard to sack his older brother. Should that happen, we would get one of the best stories of the year in Eugene.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire