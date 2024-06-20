5 Major League Soccer players taking center stage at Copa America 2024

Of the 41 Major League Soccer players representing their countries this summer in the United States, five MLS stars look primed to take center stage at Copa America 2024.

Scattered across the 16 qualified Copa America 2024 teams are players from all over the world, including Europe's top five leagues and the MLS. Ironically, the USMNT has no starters from Major League Soccer, but Argentina, the reigning Copa America champions, and several other nations have key players that compete weekly in the United States and Canada.

In fact, two of the biggest and most decorated players in the tournament are from the same MLS club. Check out the five Major League Soccer stars that will play a vital role for their countries at Copa America 2024.

5 Major League Soccer players taking center stage at Copa America 2024

1. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami/Argentina)

Lionel Messi is the player to watch at Copa America 2024, MLS or not. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will once again captain Argentina as La Albiceleste try to win their record-breaking 16th Copa America title this summer.

After a brief stint at PSG, Messi transferred to Inter Miami back in 2023 and has made headlines throughout the United States ever since. The 2022 World Cup champion helped the Herons claim their first major trophy, the 2023 Leagues Cup, and already has 25 goals in just 29 appearances.

In a group with Peru, Canada, and Chile, Argentina are the favorites to finish in first place. Fans can expect Messi to be at the heart of the action, just like he has been for the last two decades.

2. Luis Suárez (Inter Miami/Uruguay)

There was some uncertainly surrounding Luis Suárez's Copa America call-up to Uruguay this summer. Despite Suárez being Uruguay's all-time leading goalscorer, Liverpool's Darwin Núñez had taken over the No. 9 position and kit. Suárez's experience and raw goalscoring ability, though, could not be ignored.

The striker signed with Inter Miami just six months after Messi, reuniting the two former Barcelona teammates in the MLS. Suárez has found the back of the net 14 times for the Herons so far in his 20 appearances, and is a huge reason why David Beckham's club sits atop the Eastern Conference.

At age 37, Suárez will likely play his last Copa America for his country. La Celeste have what it takes to finish atop Group C and make a deep run in the competition with players like Suárez, Núñez (who gave the Inter Miami man the No. 9 back), and Fede Valverde.

3. Carlos Gruezo (San Jose Earthquakes/Ecaudor)

Carlos Gruezo is an instrumental piece for La Tri this summer. The San Jose Earthquakes man brings a defensive presence to Ecuador's midfield, and can also use his great technique to link up with the players up top, like John Yeboah.

Drawn into a relatively easy Group B with Mexico, Jamaica, and Venezuela, Ecuador have a great opportunity to advance to the quarter-finals. As he approaches 60 international caps, Gruezo's experience makes him a reliable, efficient player who shines with or without the ball at his feet.

The San Jose Earthquakes might currently be last in the Western Conference, but their midfielder will show the quality the club has on their roster.

4. Moïse Bombito (Colorado Rapids/Canada)

Canada have the most MLS representation in the entire tournament with 14 Major League Soccer players earning a spot in Jesse Marsch's final squad. Alphonso Davies might get all the attention on Canada's backline, but Colorado Rapids' Moïse Bombito is another key defender for the first-time Copa America participants.

Ever since Marsch's hire, Bombito has become the starting center-back for his country, a position he will retain at Copa America 2024. Canada have an uphill battle in Group A, though, featuring Argentina, Peru, and Chile.

Bombito will need to defend against some of the best players in the world, including Lionel Messi. Fortunately, the Colorado Rapids played Inter Miami in April, and Bombito helped his side achieve a hard-fought 2-2 draw. The 24-year-old has started 15 of 16 MLS games so far this season, and even has two goals to his name.

Pedro Gallese just made his 106th international cap for Peru, a number that will keep increasing this summer as the Orlando City keeper takes his starting spot between the posts. Although his domestic team is having a tough season, Gallese could make a statement at the Copa America for his country.

The 34-year-old kept two clean sheets against Paraguay and El Salvador in Peru's two latest international friendlies. In fact, he has only conceded one goal in his three appearances this year for La Blanquirroja.

Peru's odds to advance beyond Group A are not very high, but a supreme performance from their keeper could give them an upset or two.