5 LSU players to watch against Georgia in the SEC championship

The LSU Tigers will need their best players to step up in order to defeat the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 SEC championship game. LSU enters the game coming off a loss to Texas A&M.

The Tigers will be highly motivated to win a SEC championship in Brian Kelly’s first season at the helm. LSU has recruited well despite a couple of down years since winning the national championship in 2019. This edition of the Tigers is a very talented bunch that defeated Alabama.

Who are five LSU players that Georgia fans need to watch in the SEC championship?

Linebacker Harold Perkins

LSU linebacker Harold Perkins can wreck a game. Just ask the Arkansas Razorbacks. Perkins, a true freshman, recorded four sacks against Arkansas. Perkins is an excellent athlete and a great pass rusher. The speedy linebacker plays similarly to Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

Linebacker BJ Ojulari

LSU outside linebacker BJ Ojulari is an excellent pass rusher like his brother Azeez Ojulari, who used to play for Georgia. BJ Ojulari has five sacks this season and 16 total sacks in his career for the Tigers.

Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte

LSU needs to finally get some big plays from talented wide receiver Kayshon Boutte if the Tigers want to beat Geogria. Boutte is projected as a first round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The junior receiver has had a disappointing season for the Tigers, but has a lot of talent. Boutte has 42 receptions for 431 yards and a touchdown this season.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who transferred from Arizona State, is dealing with an ankle injury. This season, the junior quarterback has 15 passing touchdowns and only two interceptions. Daniels has 11 rushing touchdowns and 824 rushing yards. Will he be healthy enough to run effectively against Georgia?

Defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy

LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy may play almost every snap against Georgia. LSU does not rotate its defensive line as much as Georgia. The Tigers rely on Roy to stop the run. He will face an imposing Georgia offensive line. This season, Roy has 46 total tackles. LSU has to slow down Georgia’s rushing attack to have a chance to win.

