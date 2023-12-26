These 5 LSU players are poised for big performances in the ReliaQuest Bowl

LSU will be taking on the Wisconsin Badgers in the ReliaQuest Bowl on January 1st. We will get a chance to take a look at the future of the program as this game does not count towards burning a redshirt for any freshmen on the team.

Five guys who I think could have a big game against the Badgers are Garrett Nussmeier, Whit Weeks, Shelton Sampson Jr., Dashawn Womack and Kaleb Jackson. Those are five guys that are the future of LSU football and they are all poised for a breakout game.

Let’s take a closer look at the five aforementioned players.

Garrett Nussmeier

With Jayden Daniels opting out of the bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft, this is now Nussmeier’s team. Nussmeier has thrown for 196 yards and a touchdown this season for the Tigers but he could get a huge confidence boost with a great performance against the Badgers in the bowl game.

Whit Weeks

Weeks has appeared in eight games this season and made 42 tackles and 0.5 sacks for LSU. I believe he is one of the best players on the team and I think he will have a great game against Wisconsin in the bowl game.

Shelton Sampson Jr.

With Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. heading onto the NFL, LSU needs a new wide receiver to step up. That guy could be Shelton Sampson Jr. We have not seen him much this season as Brian Kelly has chosen to redshirt the talented freshman, but he will be playing against Wisconsin.

Dashawn Womack

Womack has made 12 tackles over six appearances for LSU this season. He should see a lot of playing time in the bowl game and he has the talent to make a huge impact.

Kaleb Jackson

Jackson has carried the ball 29 times for 150 yards and three touchdowns this season for the Tigers. We have seen flashes of his ability a few times. Remember when Jackson destroyed a Mississippi State player on a run play?

LSU true freshman RB Kaleb Jackson just BODIED Isaac Smith😳pic.twitter.com/j0sBaJUe1S — On3 (@On3sports) September 16, 2023

Jackson should get a fair share of carries in LSU’s bowl game against Wisconsin, especially if the game gets out of hand.

