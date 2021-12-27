5 lowest-graded players for Raiders in Week 16 vs. Broncos

There were a handful of players who excelled in Week 16 for the Raiders as they helped lead the team to a victory over the Broncos. With two games left in the season, the Raiders are firmly in the playoff hunt in the AFC.

However, there were a few players whose performance left a lot to be desired this week. Here are the five lowest-graded players for the Raiders in Week 16 who played a minimum of 10 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus:

DT Damion Square – 38.2

DE Clelin Ferrell – 45.3

DE Yannick Ngakoue – 47.7

CB Casey Heyward Jr. – 50.6

LB Divine Deablo – 51.8

The most concerning name here is Yannick Ngakoue, who played 31 snaps in Week 16. He totaled just one pressure for the second-straight week and continues to be a liability as a run defender.

Ngakoue has still been a really good player for the Raiders this season, but he is in a bit of a slump. The Raiders will need him to be better against the Colts and the Chargers if they want to make a run for the playoffs.

Another veteran that appeared on the list was Casey Hayward Jr, who might have had the worst game of the season in Week 16. He only allowed 27 receiving yards, but he was called for a defensive pass interference call that gave the Broncos a critical first down. Hayward has been phenomenal this season, so there is no real worry about him going into the final two games of the season.

Damion Square was the lowest-graded player of the week for the Raiders, but he only played 11 snaps. He was filling in for an injured Johnathan Hankins, who missed the game due to a back injury. Square has only played 160 snaps this season, so it’s not a surprise that he struggled against one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL.

