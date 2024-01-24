5 Louisville football transfer portal additions who could make an instant impact for Cards

Louisville football announced the signing of 24 of its 26 incoming transfers last week, all of whom will be participating in spring practices.

The other two — tight end Mark Redman and defensive lineman Thor Griffith — are expected to join the program in the summer. That gives the Cardinals six offensive linemen, three wide receivers, two tight ends, two running backs and one quarterback to work with during the spring.

Many of the new players come from Power Five programs and were starters at their previous schools, giving Louisville an instant boost of experience and talent for Year 2 under coach Jeff Brohm.

Spring football will provide a first look at how Brohm can, once again, blend a large incoming group of transfers with returning talent. This time, the returning players bring experience in Brohm's system and with his coaching staff.

Defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte, cornerback Quincy Riley and offensive lineman Renato Brown, who is expected to be returning after a season-ending injury against Pitt on Oct. 14, are among the players who can help provide insight and leadership for the new additions, many of whom will be called upon to fill vacant starting roles.

Here are five Louisville transfers who could make an instant impact:

Izayah Cummings, TE

Kentucky's Izayah Cumming celebrates scoring against Tennessee on Nov. 6, 202.

Cummings has the experience to be a key part of Louisville’s offense. Though he didn’t see the field much over the last two seasons, he was a skilled blocker for Kentucky. Last season, he had the seventh-highest pass blocking grade (66.8) on the team, which was also second-best among non-offensive linemen.

Cummings, who was recruited by Brohm while he was at Male High School, averaged 13.9 yards per catch, totaling 195 yards on 14 catches with the sixth-best receiving grade (63.7) over 13 games as a sophomore.

Tyler Shough, QB

Texas Tech's quarterback Tyler Shough (12) scores a touchdown against Oregon in a non-conference football game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Shough has a strong arm with a good pocket presence. Despite only playing seven games for Texas Tech last season, the former four-star pro-style QB prospect had three games with 200 or more passing yards, which included a 436-yard passing performance against an Oklahoma defense that gave up 250.8 passing yards per game.

If Shough can stay healthy, he has the talent to take the Cardinals’ offense to the next level.

Tamarion McDonald, S

Tennessee defensive back Tamarion McDonald (12) celebrates on the field during a football game between Tennessee and Austin Peay at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

McDonald was a two-year starter for Tennessee and one of its better defensive backs. In addition to making 40 tackles, recording four pass breakups and one interception, his 74.8 coverage grade last season ranked sixth among the Volunteers.

For as well as Louisville’s defense played last season, it struggled defending the pass. Where the Cardinals ranked ninth in rushing defense, allowing only 99.8 yards per game, they ranked 57th in passing yards allowed (217.3). Their struggles defending the pass were highlighted in the Holiday Bowl when USC quarterback Miller Moss threw for a record six touchdown passes and 372 yards.

Of the 41 times a pass catcher he was defending was targeted last season, McDonald only allowed three touchdowns, giving up the fourth-fewest receptions on the team (31). With Louisville losing Cam Kelly, it’ll need to fill a starting position. Though MJ Griffin and Devin Neal return for the Cardinals, McDonald will have an opportunity to compete for the vacant spot.

Ja’Corey Brooks, WR

Dec 31, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Kansas State Wildcats during the second half in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Jamari Thrash’s absence has left an opening for someone else to step up as Louisville’s next leading receiver. While the Cardinals return Chris Bell, the second-leading receiver, Brooks can make his presence known early.

The Alabama transfer brings versatility, having played in the slot and on the outside. But much like Shough, staying healthy will be a difference maker for Brooks. He was limited to eight games in his final season with Alabama due to injury while seeing few looks. He caught three passes for 30 yards. In 2022, Brooks led the Crimson Tide and tied for third in the SEC with eight receiving touchdowns while averaging a team-high 17.3 yards per catch.

Peny Boone, RB

Dec 2, 2023; Detroit, MI, USA; Toledo Rockets running back Peny Boone (13) runs the ball against the Miami (OH) Redhawks in the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Boone, whose nickname is “Baby Bus,” was statistically one of the top running backs in the country last season. He averaged 7.2 yards per carry for Toledo, which was third nationally. His 88.7 rushing grade ranked 45th in the nation.

Jawhar Jordan’s stellar final season at Louisville showed Brohm’s ability to adjust. While his offensive scheme is known to be more pass-heavy, the Cardinals found success in running the ball last season with Jordan, Isaac Guerendo and Maurice Turner.

Boone will have to adjust to Power Five competition but will have an extra semester this spring to prepare for the new challenge.

Reach Louisville football, women's basketball and baseball beat writer Alexis Cubit at acubit@gannett.com and follow her on X at @Alexis_Cubit.

