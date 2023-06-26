5 losers from the Colts offseason workout program

The Indianapolis Colts have roughly one month until the arrival of training camp, which is when the real competition for the final roster spots will take place.

Though we should be careful about how much information we take seriously during the spring practices, it never hurts to monitor the players who stand out in OTAs and minicamp. The same goes for players who failed to make strong impressions. Jobs are not won in the spring, but the foundation for the competitions is being laid out.

We took a look at the winners from the offseason program Sunday. Though the term “loser” is a bit harsh, it has to do with their status entering training camp. They all seem like pretty solid dudes and all will have a chance to turn their fortunes around at training camp.

Still, it’s time to take a look at five Colts who failed to make a positive impression during the spring workouts.

TE Will Mallory

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

The Colts clearly like Mallory’s skill set, and they envision a role for him as a pass-catcher. So his inclusion on this list shouldn’t be overstated. The fifth-round pick suffered a foot injury during rookie minicamp and failed to participate in OTAs and veteran minicamp.

Injuries are usually chalked up to bad luck so it’s not as if Mallory could have controlled that situation. But it is worth noting that the tight end room is extremely crowded, which means any missed time opens the gap in the competition, forcing the rookie to play catch up.

Mallory has an intriguing skill set as a pass-catcher so he can gain that ground back during training camp, but it was unfortunate that he missed the vital part of the offseason workouts.

WR Mike Strachan

We shouldn’t put too much stock in the offseason workouts because jobs aren’t won in the spring. But it can help if a player makes some noise or sees work on the depth chart higher than expected. That hasn’t been the case for Strachan this offseason.

Even with a bevy of injuries hitting the wide receiver room this spring, Strachan hasn’t made any noise. The Colts have a decision to make as far as how many wide receivers to keep on the 53-man roster. As it currently stands, Strachan wouldn’t be in consideration for one of the five spots, and an argument could be made that players like Zavier Scott or Breshad Perriman offer more value as a sixth wide receiver.

This training camp and preseason will be crucial for the third-year wideout.

LB Shaquille Leonard

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

This solely has to do with the fact that we have no timetable on Leonard’s recovery. If training camp starts up and The Maniac is out on the practice field, then his inclusion on this list should be deemed moot. However, it’s difficult to overlook the cloudy perspective that comes with his ambiguous injury.

Nerve issues are never something to take lightly, especially when it comes to a physical position like linebacker. Leonard is a valuable piece to the defense and locker room so the Colts will want to make sure he’s ready to go before getting him back on the field.

But the uncertainty of his timetable raises a lot of questions about his potential availability and the state of the linebacker room going into training camp.

CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

As much as we’d like to not include Rodgers Sr. on this list, we also can’t ignore what could be an impactful outside distraction. Rodgers Sr. is currently under investigation for potential gambling violations, which forced him to not participate during the spring workouts.

While a decision hasn’t been made in terms of a potential suspension as of this writing, the fact that he issued an apology shortly after the news was revealed means he’s likely facing some sort of punishment from the league.

The Colts already had some major questions in the cornerback room, and any punishment the league hands down is likely to impact the position in a very negative way.

S Nick Cross

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

There is still plenty of time for Cross to develop into the player the Colts believe he can be. He’s still just 21 years old and managed to be a steady special teams contributor despite his disappointing rookie campaign. But he has a tough hill to climb in Year 2.

Cross is entering training camp as a backup behind Julian Blackmon, who switched over to the strong safety position this offseason. Even with the above-average usage of three safety sets in Gus Bradley’s defense, Cross has to show he’s made strides from his rookie season.

The talent and athleticism are all there. It’s just a matter of understanding his assignments and keys to the point where he’s reacting on instinct rather than thinking about them as the play develops.

