5 looming questions ahead of the Jaguars’ 2023 season

The Jacksonville Jaguars are runaway favorites to defend their AFC South title in 2023. Even the most skeptical experts can’t bring themselves to predict a losing record is on the way for the Jaguars.

Winning in the NFL is never a walk in the park, though.

For the Jaguars to make another trip to the playoffs and potentially make a Super Bowl run, there are a few answers the team will have to find along the way.

Here are five looming questions for the Jaguars with the regular season less than a week from kicking off:

What will the Jaguars do with Cam Robinson & Walker Little?

There’s no mystery about three starting spots on the Jaguars offensive line. Luke Fortner will be the center, Brandon Scherff the right guard, and Anton Harrison the right tackle.

What to do about the left side, though?

With Cam Robinson serving a four-game suspension to start the year, the solution is clear: Walker Little at left tackle and Ben Bartch at left guard. Then what?

When Robinson returns, will he take over at left tackle and kick Little inside to guard? Or will Bartch maintain his hold on the guard spot and force Little to the bench? Or will the Week 1 duo thrive and leave no room for Robinson?

Will Trevor Lawrence take a significant step forward?

Lawrence’s trajectory has been assumed, at this point. Where else could a 23-year-old quarterback go but up?

After throwing 12 touchdowns and an NFL-most 17 interceptions in his rookie season, Lawrence doubled his touchdown total and halved his interceptions in year two. In the latter half of 2022, he had a nine-game stretch with 15 touchdowns and just two picks.

Progress is never a given, but if Lawrence plays that kind of ball for an entire season, the Jaguars offense could be the best in the NFL.

Where will the pass rush come from?

The Jaguars’ lackluster sack total was probably the biggest problem for the team in 2022.

Despite finishing 26th in the category and losing Arden Key (who was third on the team in sacks) in free agency, Jacksonville didn’t do much to acquire new pass rushing threats. Only fifth-round rookie Yasir Abdullah was added to the outside linebackers room.

Will the trio of first-round picks (Josh Allen, Travon Walker, K’Lavon Chaisson) combine for more than the 11.5 sacks they collectively had in 2022? And can a defensive line that’s missing DaVon Hamilton — temporarily, at the least — provide more push to help?

Do the Jaguars have adequate depth in the trenches?

On the one hand, the Jaguars offensive line allowed the fifth fewest sacks in the NFL in 2022 and the team was top 10 in points scored, rushing yards per attempt, and total yards.

On the other hand, Jacksonville was 31st in ESPN’s pass block win rate rankings and was last in PFF’s run blocking grades.

The Jaguars inserted Anton Harrison in the place of the departed Jawaan Taylor, but the offensive line is exactly the same, otherwise. If injuries strike the unit at all, the team’s decision not to add much could come back to haunt them.

The same could be said of the defensive line, which will be without DaVon Hamilton for at least four games to start the year.

How will the Jaguars divide touches?

In the opening week of training camp, Jaguars tight end Evan Engram raved about the weapons that Trevor Lawrence has to work with in 2023.

“It’s pick your poison, honestly,” Engram said. “The best thing about it is there’s no selfishness involved.”

It’ll have to stay that way, because there’s a lot of players Jacksonville will want to get involved. Christian Kirk and Zay Jones were both targeted more than 120 times last year, and Engram wasn’t too far behind with 98 targets.

Now there’s Calvin Ridley, as well as rookies Brenton Strange, Parker Washington, and Elijah Cooks, added to the mix.

Then there’s the backfield, where Travis Etienne Jr. — who had 255 touches in 2023 — will be joined by rookie Tank Bigsby and free agent signing D’Ernest Johnson.

There’s a bunch of mouths to feed and only so many targets and carries to spread around.

