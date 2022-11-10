5 Lions players to watch against the Bears

The Chicago Bears welcome the Detroit Lions to Soldier Field this weekend in the first of their two divisional matchups this season. The Bears (3-6) have dropped two straight games, despite having one of the hottest offenses in the league, led by quarterback Justin Fields.

The Lions (2-6), meanwhile, snapped their five-game skid when they defeated the Green Bay Packers last weekend and are looking to jump the Bears in the divisional standings. In order to do that, they’ll need superb performances out of these five players, who we’re keeping an eye on when the game begins on Sunday.

1. QB Jared Goff

Dec 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Through eight games, Jared Goff’s second season with the Lions is very reminiscent of his first. After a hot start, he’s regressed to the mean and is playing like an average quarterback. Goff has a rating of 91.8, nearly identical to his 2021 rating of 91.5, throwing 14 touchdowns to seven interceptions and averaging 255.1 yards per game. He’s down a few key weapons due to injuries and saw one of them get traded just last week in tight end T.J. Hockenson. Goff finds a way to throw for plenty of yardage, but has struggled to score as of late. He could be in line for a bounce back performance against a struggling Bears defense.

2. RB D'Andre Swift

Sep 25, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown as Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) defends during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The two-headed monster in Detroit’s backfield has been reduced to just one head for the bulk of the season. Running back Jamaal Williams has been seeing the majority of the carries and touches for the Lions offense with D’Andre Swift dealing with multiple injuries. That hasn’t affected Williams negatively, though. He has scored eight touchdowns on the year, good for third-most in the league this year and all of which have come in pairs during various games. Williams has four multi-touchdown games on the season. With Swift continuing to battle through injuries, Williams will be the workhorse back in Chicago this weekend. With the Bears rushing defense woes, it could be another big game for him on the ground.

3. WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

Nov 6, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) heads upfield past Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) after catching a pass in the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions have lost multiple pass catchers this year, but second-year receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been the constant threat all season long. St. Brown has 399 yards on 39 catches with six total touchdowns. He’s hit pay dirt through the air and on the ground, but he hasn’t scored since Week 2. St. Brown has dealt with a couple injuries that knocked him from two games, but he’s hit a scoring drought just like the Lions have as a whole in recent weeks. Still, the younger brother of Bears wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown can do a lot of damage against this reeling defense. He, like Goff, could find success once again.

4. DE Aidan Hutchinson

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) looks to tackle against Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is living up to the billing of being selected with the second-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Hutchinson is the only pass rusher on the Lions who is consistently getting to the quarterback. The rookie already has 4.5 sacks on the year and also leads the team with nine QB hits. Hutchinson also recently checked off another first, snagging his first interception of his career, off none other than Aaron Rodgers. He’s on the short list for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and might make things tough on Fields and the Bears offense come Sunday. The Bears’ offensive line is playing better as of late, but Hutchinson could single handedly halt that progress.

5. LB Malcolm Rodriguez

Nov 14, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Detroit Lions helmet sits on the medical trunk during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Hutchinson is getting all of the praise, but fellow rookie defender Malcolm Rodriguez is proving to be every bit as important to the Lions defense. Rodriguez is third on the team with 54 total tackles. The sixth-round pick out of Oklahoma State has also has one forced fumble and a sack on the season. Rodriguez is dealing with an elbow injury that could keep him out of the game on Sunday, but the Lions will need his solid instincts to try and slow down Fields and the Bears rushing attack. Assuming he suits up, Rodriguez will be someone to watch on defense.

