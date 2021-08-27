5 Lions players with the most to gain in the preseason game vs. the Colts

Jobs are on the line when the Detroit Lions host the Indianapolis Colts on Friday night in Ford Field (7 p.m. ET). With nearly all the starters from both teams sitting out the exhibition season finale, it’s a chance for some players on the Lions’ roster bubble to step up and prove they belong.

Here are the five players who stand to gain the most from a strong performance against the Colts in Detroit’s final preseason game.

Breshad Perriman

(AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

When the Lions signed Perriman this offseason, he was instantly penciled into the starting lineup at outside wide receiver. But as has happened at multiple stops throughout his NFL career, the expectations were too high for the inconsistent performances on the practice fields and preseason turfs for Perriman. He's still got a chance to prove he is worthy of a roster spot. The Lions passing offense sorely lacks a big-play threat on the outside, and nobody has more athletic potential to make it happen than Perriman. If he gives the coaching staff a reason to keep him, they probably will. The ball is in his court; Perriman will start and figures to get extensive playing time against the Colts backups in the secondary.

David Blough

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The backup quarterback job is Blough's for the taking. No. 10 will get the starting nod ahead of Tim Boyle, who was brought in this offseason specifically to beat out Blough. For much of the summer season, Blough has been the better all-around quarterback. An efficient night leading a couple of long drives would almost certainly seal the deal for Blough, who is popular with teammates. Boyle has the better arm and has also shown he can move the chains with his legs as well, however.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

Locked in a battle with Anthony Pittman, Jahlani Tavai and (to a lesser extent) Tavante Beckett for the final off-ball LB spot, Reeves-Maybin needs a good bounce-back game. Aside from one exceptional run fill against the Steelers, No. 44 had a rotten performance in Pittsburgh — especially in pass coverage, which is where "JRM" has hung his Lions hat for the last four years. Every player has a bad game. The ability to rebound from it and follow up with a good one is the sign of a player that Lions head coach Dan Campbell will respect and want to keep around. Reeves-Maybin probably makes the final 53 on the basis of his special teams ability, but it sure wouldn't hurt him to make a strong play or two on defense, too.

Evan Brown

Lions

The offensive line reserves have not been impressive in training camp, to be blunt. Only second-year guard Logan Stenberg and converted defensive end Matt Nelson have assured themselves of roster spots beyond the top five. Brown should be the next man on that list as the backup center. The line between "should" and "will be" is a precarious one for Brown, who has not played well in the preseason. He does have two years of NFL experience and can play either center or guard, but if he doesn't produce a consistent preseason game where he shows he can effectively create some space in the run game and withstand powerful interior rushes, the Lions are just as likely to look outside the organization to find the No. 2 center. Brown has the ability to get it done, and actually doing it almost certainly seals up the roster spot.

Brock Wright

The No. 3 tight end position is up for grabs. And while presumptive favorite Alize Mack will get his chance to seize the job, don't overlook Wright's chances to stick around if he sticks it to the Colts. Wright has proven himself to be a more capable red-zone target in camp than Mack, though that's more an indictment on the latter than an endorsement of the former. The undrafted rookie from Notre Dame, where he followed in Mack's cleats, has been the better special teams asset all summer, too. With so many folks focused on Mack, Wright has a chance to steal the eyes and minds of the coaches with a good performance on both offense and special teams.

