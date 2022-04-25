5 Lions draft thoughts and 1 bold prediction to kick off 2022 NFL draft week

It’s NFL draft week! The week where the fortnight of endless speculation, tireless predictions and hyperbolic statements about young men trying to become professional football players finally comes to fruition.

As I drink my Monday morning coffee, trying to find the energy to deal with all the rumors, smokescreens and planted stories, I figure it’s time to offer my somewhat educated opinions on what will happen for the Detroit Lions this coming weekend. These are based on conversations I’ve had in recent days with team sources, league sources, draft media sources and my own observations. It’s my best attempt to sift through the kitty litter and throw away the stinky clumps of information that are out there about the Lions, Brad Holmes and what will happen over 2022 NFL draft weekend.

Enjoy draft week!

Lions full 2022 mock draft: The ‘What I Would Do’ edition

Aidan Hutchinson is the No. 2 pick if he's there

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Insert the “well duh” meme of your choice here, though it probably does need to be stated once again. Don’t overthink it. If the Jaguars don’t take Hutchinson at No. 1, the Houston Texans won’t have a shot at the Michigan pass rusher at No. 3 overall.

I still don't buy any of the Malik Willis at No. 2 talk

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Maybe my head is in the litter box sand, but I’ll reiterate what I’ve said on the Detroit Lions Podcast and other media appearances:

Other than Lions broadcaster Lomas Brown in a radio appearance last week, none of the talk about the Lions and Willis being a marriage at No. 2 has come from Detroit. It’s all external. That decided lack of local sourcing on the Willis hype goes back to the Senior Bowl, where the Liberty quarterback was occasionally awesome but also occasionally awful while being coached by the Lions staff.

Do the Lions like Willis and his potential? I absolutely believe they do. Do they like him enough to use the No. 2 pick on him? Not one thing I’ve seen or heard from inside the organization in the last three months leads me to that conclusion. At 32, Willis is a no-brainer Lions pick — just as he is a no-brainer for Pittsburgh at No. 20, unfortunately.

Sure, I could be missing the signs and be totally off here. But I really don’t think Willis at No. 2 is on the table.

Kayvon Thibodeaux is still very much in play

The narratives around Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux are wild. It’s not even worth trying to disseminate the discourse. Here’s what is germane to Detroit:

Thibodeaux is absolutely still in play for the team at No. 2. No question. I do believe there are some in the Lions draft room who are not sold on Thibodeaux, for reasons both on and off the field. I also strongly believe he’s the player GM Brad Holmes would take at No. 2 if the decision was solely his — even over Hutchinson.

But that’s not how this Lions front office rolls. It’s very much a collaborative effort between Holmes, assistant GM Ray Agnew, senior advisor John Dorsey, head coach Dan Campbell, special assistant Chris Spielman and an empowered scouting and coaching staff. Holmes is the ultimate decision-maker, but he’s not the type to override the system.

Sam Howell at No. 32?

(AP Photo/Chris Seward)

One of the late-breaking developments is a rash of predictions that North Carolina QB Sam Howell could be the Lions selection with the No. 32 overall pick. And yes, I buy that it’s very much a real possibility.

Look at the picture above, from Howell’s pro day. That’s Chris Spielman front and center behind Howell, watching intently. The Lions coached Howell during Senior Bowl week and the reviews were pretty favorable, if not as dynamic as Willis. They know him very well.

Taking Howell at 32 puts less pressure on him to perform right away. The Dan Campbell statement that the No. 2 pick must be an instant starter is very real. At the end of the first round, it’s a different story. It allows the Lions to see what Jared Goff can do with better weapons and a more conducive offensive system while also having some pressure to perform. Having the potential successor in the building will either push Goff to be better or prove he needs to be replaced.

Howell does check a lot of the boxes the Lions want, but not all of them. It won’t surprise me at all if he’s the choice at 32.

A safety at 32 or 34

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Signing DeShon Elliott was a nice and necessary move. But he’s on a one-year deal for the league minimum. That’s not a long-term commitment to solving the team’s dire problem at safety. I absolutely believe the Lions are acutely aware and are prepared to further remedy the issue with one of their two picks at 32 and 34.

It’s a very good year to need to draft a safety (or two). I don’t have a good feel for which safety the Lions would prefer, but this group (in alphabetical order) should all be considered with one of those two picks:

Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

Lewis Cine, Georgia

Dax Hill, Michigan

Jalen Pitre, Baylor

It is a deep class, and that’s about the only reason I wouldn’t call one of the above a lock in one of those picks. They’ve done a lot of homework on the next tier of safeties, a group that includes Kerby Joseph of Illinois, Bryan Cook from Cincinnati, Nick Cross of Maryland and Tycen Anderson from Toledo.

Going even deeper, keep eyes on Dellarin Turner-Yell from Oklahoma and Verone McKinley of Oregon–a player very similar to Pro Bowler and former Lions draft hit, Quandre Diggs.

One bold prediction

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Enough waffles with a side of chicken. Here’s the one Lions draft prediction I’m boldly confident in with just three days to go until the 2022 NFL draft.

With the 181st pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Detroit Lions select Eric Johnson, defensive tackle, Missouri State.

The D-II standout had a decent Senior Bowl week and an outstanding workout:

The Lions are definitely in the market for a 3T with some pass rushing prowess. If he’s still on the board, Johnson will check that box.

1

1