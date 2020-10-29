5 Lions the Colts must game plan for in Week 8

The Indianapolis Colts (4-2) come off their bye week sitting one game out of first place in the AFC South. With a week off coming at a perfect time, the Colts will try to get healthy and remain healthy with a tough stretch of the season coming up.

This Sunday against the Detroit Lions (3-3) is not a game that should be looked over. The Lions have a lot of playmakers and proved last week that they are capable of coming back late in a game.

Game-planning for the quarterback is always a given each week, but who are some of the other players that the Colts have to keep their eye on?

Here are five Lions the Colts must game plan for in Week 8: