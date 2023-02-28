5 linebackers for Rams to watch at NFL combine

In what’s considered a surprising move, the Los Angeles Rams and Bobby Wagner have decided to mutually part ways after just one season. The Rams will release him at the start of the league year on March 15, opening a hole at inside linebacker.

The Rams still have Ernest Jones at inside linebacker, but the position is now a bigger priority than it appeared to be before the Wagner news. When it comes to the draft, the Rams probably won’t take a linebacker early, but there will be options in the middle rounds.

Here are five linebackers for them to watch at the combine this week.

Drew Sanders, Arkansas

Sanders offers some versatility on the second level of the defense, possessing the ability to play a traditional off-ball role, as well as being able to rush the passer of the edge. Last season at Arkansas, he had 103 tackles, 9.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for a loss, stuffing the stat sheet for the Razorbacks. He has impressive size at 6-foot-5, 233 pounds, and he can run sideline to sideline, showing the range necessary to excel as an off-ball linebacker.

He wouldn’t have any trouble fitting in the Rams defense, whether it’s as an inside linebacker or on the edge.

Trenton Simpson, Clemson

Simpson is more of a traditional linebacker, but he has even better range and speed than Sanders does. It’s why some have him as the best true linebacker in the class, a legitimate Mike option on Day 1 or 2 of the draft.

In three years at Clemson, he had 165 tackles, 13 sacks and 23 tackles for a loss, becoming a leader and playmaker in the middle of the Tigers D. His stock will be on the rise after the combine where he should put on a show with his athleticism.

Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati

Pace is slightly undersized at only 6 feet tall, but he plays bigger than his listed size. He was a tackling machine the last two years, one at Miami (Ohio) and the other at Cincinnati, combining to make 261 tackles with 13 sacks since 2021. Last season alone, he had 20.5 tackles for a loss, constantly making his way into the backfield to make stops on ball carriers. He won’t be an option in the second round, but the Rams could consider him later in the draft.

Dee Winters, TCU

Winters recorded 79 tackles and 7.5 sacks for TCU last season, and he can both rush the passer and stop the run. Where he needs some work is in coverage, but the Rams are more in need of a run stopper than a linebacker who can cover the way Fred Warner can – not that they wouldn’t love a player like Warner in the middle of their defense.

Noah Sewell, Oregon

Sewell should have a good week at the combine with the speed that he showed on tape, which makes him an impressive player at 250-plus pounds. He had 218 tackles (20.5 for a loss) and 7.5 sacks in his three-year career at Oregon, breaking up nine passes in the last two seasons alone. He’s a mid-round prospect for the Rams to target if they don’t grab a linebacker earlier in the draft.

