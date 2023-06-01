5 leftover notes and highlights from Patriots’ OTAs on Wednesday

The smell of football was in the air on Wednesday as the New England Patriots opened up their first OTAs practice to media members.

It was the first real opportunity for outsiders to see the players on the 2023 roster practice against one another on the field.

No, it wasn’t a padded practice, but given the many changes the Patriots have endured in the offseason, both with coaching and player personnel, it was exciting to get a sneak peek ahead of training camp later this summer.

There were 11 players that were held out of practice, including rookie first-round draft pick Christian Gonzalez. So those hoping to get a close-up of the No. 17 overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft will have to wait a little while longer.

Here are five takeaways from Wednesday’s OTAs practice:

Malik Cunningham isn't just a quarterback

There was talk back in April that Patriots undrafted rookie quarterback Malik Cunningham would be open to switching to receiver to ensure he sticks on a roster in the NFL.

Well, there was obviously some truth to that report considering the former Louisville quarterback was on the field running routes with the receivers at one point.

Granted, he also saw work under center, but the mere fact that he was taking reps at both positions shows the Patriots might view him as more than just a quarterback

Cunningham might be working to outright transition to receiver, which is what Julian Edelman did after playing quarterback for Kent State. There’s also the possibility that the Patriots could be looking to insert Cunningham in the offense as more of a gadget kind of player to confuse opposing defenses.

The best part is the team has multiple options with him on the field. That’s a very good thing in regards to his potential of sticking on the roster.

Tyquan Thornton could be trending towards a Year 2 leap

We’re not going to overreact here with the Tyquan Thornton praise, but the wideout was showing all of the signs of a potential Year 2 leap on the field.

He was very much involved with the offense to the point where he blew right past cornerback Myles Bryant to link up on a long touchdown with quarterback Mac Jones.

The explosiveness and speed was on full display from the 2022 second-round draft pick out of Baylor.

A year of NFL experience coupled with the arrival of offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien could help Thornton shoot to the moon in 2023. His ability to be a standout offensive contributor would change the entire outlook of the Patriots’ receiving corps.

We’ll have to wait until the pads come on to get a better understanding of where he’s at as a second-year player, but so far, so good, after Wednesday’s practice.

Jalen Mills has apparently moved to safety

There’s still going to be an open competition to see who ultimately steps into the vacant safety position left behind by the recently retired legend, Devin McCourty.

Jalen Mills figures to be in the mix to pick up where McCourty left off. The former Patriots cornerback spent the majority of his on-field reps playing as a safety.

It’s easy to forget that Mills was originally a safety before making the transition to corner. So this isn’t a situation where the Patriots are just throwing ideas at the wall and seeing what sticks. Mills has real experience on the backend of the defense, and the team is hopeful it benefits them in 2023.

He started off strongly on Wednesday by picking off a throw from Patriots backup quarterback Bailey Zappe.

Jalen Mills does indeed appear to be moving to safety. He saw a lot of work there today and intercepted one Bailey Zappe pass. Jack Jones and Brad Hawkins also had INTs. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) May 31, 2023

Ty Montgomery should have a big role behind Rhamondre Stevenson

Don’t forget about Ty Montgomery.

The veteran running back is finally healthy and should play a prominent role for the Patriots offensively. Sure, Rhamondre Stevenson is versatile enough to serve as both a runner and a receiver, but Montgomery will take some of the pressure off the lead back as a legitimate third-down specialist.

Having Montgomery out there is basically like having another receiver coming out of the backfield. He brings an element to the offense that has been missing since the retirement of James White.

Saw Montgomery repping at both RB and WR today. Appears to be fully recovered from the injury that wiped out almost all of last season for him. Ivan Fears (who was also at practice) recently called him the favorite to win the third-down back job like he did last summer. https://t.co/W0kV2oc92G — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) May 31, 2023

The Patriots also signed James Robinson in the offseason. There’s little doubt they’ll have one of the league’s most versatile running back groups this time around.

Mac Jones is the leading man under center

This one should be a no-brainer, but there are some still holding onto hope that Bailey Zappe will unseat Mac Jones as the Patriots’ starting quarterback.

Anything is possible, especially with the team still being more than a month out from training camp. But on Wednesday, Jones was the one leading the way with the top offensive unit. Zappe will obviously serve as the top backup for the team, but it really doesn’t go much deeper than that.

Jones was a Pro Bowler in his rookie season, and he wasn’t really given a chance to develop in Year 2. Not only did he lose his offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, but he was also forced into a situation where Matt Patricia, a defensive coach, called the offense.

Jones will get the opportunities he should have had last season with Bill O’Brien calling the offense in 2023.

