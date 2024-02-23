5 LBs the Colts should target in free agency

The Indianapolis Colts are set at linebacker with Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed in 2024 but the position doesn’t have a lot of depth entering the offseason.

As of this writing, Segun Olubi and Grant Stuard are the only players under contract. While I like what Olubi showed in 2023 and Stuard as a core special teamer, competition for the third linebacker spot on the depth chart needs to be considered.

Plus, the future of the position has to be kept in mind this offseason with Franklin and Speed entering the final year of their contracts.

With the starting roles locked up, I don’t foresee Chris Ballard targeting the top linebackers that are set to hit the market so players who will likely command a payday and a starting role have been omitted.

Here are five linebackers that should be on Ballard’s radar if he chooses to find some depth via free agency:

Previous Team: Houston Texans

Injuries caused a slow start to Blake Cashman’s career with the New York Jets but he was able to appear in at least 14 games over the last two seasons with the Houston Texans. He started as a core special teamer for Houston until his number was called in 2023. Cashman set career highs in tackles (106), TFLs (nine), and pass defenses (five) while also getting his first career interception. He might be seeking a starting role but if he doesn’t get that opportunity, he would be a solid depth add to the linebacker room.

Previous Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Drue Tranquill was a key player in the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense in their Super Bowl run. He was brought in a backup role but because of injuries, he was able to get on the field and earned snaps when the starters returned to the lineup. In 2023 he finished with 78 tackles (53 solo), seven TFLs, seven QB hits, four-and-a-half sacks, a pass defense, and two forced fumbles. Tranquill is a proven depth option at linebacker and his situation will come down to if he wants a chance to start or if he is content working in a reserve role.

Previous Team: Washington Commanders

After spending his first three years in the NFL as a backup, Cody Barton eventually worked his way into a starting role with the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders over the last two seasons. In each of the last two seasons as a starter, he tallied at least 121 tackles, three TFLs, two QB hits, and an interception. Barton will likely want to continue his career as a starter but if he can’t find what he is seeking then he is another quality depth option that will be on the market.

Previous Team: Buffalo Bills

Tyrel Dodson was able to get an opportunity to play as a starter when Matt Milano went down with an injury early in the 2023 season. He ended up setting career highs in tackles (74), TFLs (eight), QB hits (six), and sacks (two-and-a-half), while also getting his first career forced fumble. Dodson can bring special teams experience and is capable of filling in if Zaire Franklin or E.J. Speed has to miss any time.

Previous Team: New York Giants

The former top 10 pick in the 2020 NFL draft hasn’t lived up to the billing he had entering the league but the athletic hybrid linebacker is an intriguing option that will be on the market. If Gus Bradley still wants to deploy a money backer in his defense, Simmons could potentially fill that role. He can be used in a variety of roles in a limited role. According to PFF, he played snaps as an outside linebacker, inside linebacker, slot corner, outside cornerback, and as a free safety.

