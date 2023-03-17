5 kickers the Rams could sign to replace Matt Gay

The biggest loss suffered by the Los Angeles Rams in free agency this year was Matt Gay. He signed a four-year deal worth $22.5 million, which is the largest free-agent contract ever for a kicker.

As a result of Gay’s departure, the Rams now need a new kicker. Gay was as reliable as anyone in the NFL the last two-plus years, which will make replacing him incredibly difficult.

If the Rams don’t want to wait until the draft to find a new kicker, there are still options available in free agency. Here are five potential targets for Los Angeles.

Robbie Gould

Gould is the best kicker still on the free-agent market and he’s absolutely someone the Rams should consider signing. Though he’s not as accurate or powerful as Gay, he’s made 7 of 10 field goal attempts from 50-plus yards the last three seasons and is 66-for-78 overall in that span.

He may be 40 years old but there aren’t many kickers available who are more reliable than Gould – especially in the playoffs where he’s 29-for-29 in his career.

Mason Crosby

Crosby is available this offseason after spending the last 16 seasons with the Packers, and like Gould, he’s nearing the end of his career but still has some gas left in the tank. He went 25-for-29 last season with the Packers, with three of his four misses coming from 50-plus yards.

He would be a short-term option like Gould but if the Rams don’t feel strongly about any of the younger players in free agency or the draft, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to bring in Crosby for a year.

Brett Maher

Maher had a fantastic season with the Cowboys in 2022 … until the postseason hit. Though he made both of his playoff field goal attempts, he went just 1-for-6 on extra point tries, a historically bad stretch for the kicker. He’s 33 but has played just 54 games in his career, with 2022 being his best season.

He made 29 of 32 field goal attempts during the regular season, including an unbelievable 9-for-11 showing from 50-plus yards. No one will ever deny his leg strength.

Eddy Pineiro

Pineiro has bounced around the NFL since 2018, making stops with the Raiders, Colts, Jets and Panthers. Last season in Carolina was his best, making 33 of 35 field goal tries and 30 of 32 PATs. Impressively, he’s never missed from beyond 50 yards in his career, going a perfect 5-for-5 from deep. He also went 13-for-14 from 40-49 yards last season, which is a critical range for any kicker.

Randy Bullock

Bullock has a connection with new Rams special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn. Bullock was the Titans’ kicker last season when Blackburn was the assistant special teams coach, going 17-for-20 on FGs and 28-for-28 on PATs. He’s 33 years old like Maher but has been in the NFL since 2013, racking up plenty of experience – though he’s only played one postseason game in his career.

