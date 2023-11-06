5 keys to victory for USC basketball in season opener vs Kansas State

The USC Trojan men’s basketball team begins its 2023-2024 season on Monday night in Las Vegas against the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Trojans won’t have Bronny James or Vince Iwuchukwu available, since both players are dealing with health problems. Bronny is recovering from cardiac arrest brought on by a congenital heart defect. He has had a medical procedure to repair his heart and is in the process of recovering, but he won’t be available for several more weeks.

Iwuchukwu is recovering from back problems suffered late last season. He also underwent an offseason medical procedure and could be back in early December, maybe as early as late November if everything goes well.

The Trojans don’t have their full roster, but they do have one of the most hyped backcourts in the country with Isaiah Collier, Boogie Ellis, and Kobe Johnson. That backcourt figures prominently in our keys to victory for the Trojans against a Kansas State team which made the Elite Eight last season.

Here are the five keys to victory for USC:

BATTLE OF THE BOARDS

The rebounding battle will be something to watch in this game. Kansas State averaged just under 32 a game last season while USC averaged 32.2, so it will be close on the glass. Josh Morgan and D.J. Rodman could be the deciding factors. Kijani Wright, the backup big man, might need to provide important bench minutes, though we don’t know how much Andy Enfield will play him.

COME OUT FIRING

The Trojan offense needs to find a way to improve on last season, and it’s going to be a tough test against Kansas State right off the bat. The Men of Troy don’t get a tune-up game. They need to be sharp from the start.

ARTHUR KALUMA WATCH

Arthur Kaluma was a huge part of Creighton’s success last season, and now he will make his Wildcat debut. Creighton and Kansas State both made the Elite Eight last season, so Kaluma knows what it takes to make a deep run in March. USC needs to be ready to neutralize him on defense.

TROJANS' ROTATION

Andy Enfield has a tough time with Bronny James’ status unclear and Drew Peterson leaving, not to mention Reese Dixon-Waters transferring to San Diego State and Iwuchukwu out. The rotation will look a lot different this year, and in the opener, Enfield might have to trust some less-than-fully-proven bench players with meaningful minutes. If he does, USC can’t get blown out in those bench minutes.

ISAIAH COLLIER TIME

The Trojans’ top recruit has drawn a ton of hype, which isn’t a surprise. The national media gets its first look at Isaiah Collier against an NCAA Tournament team. Collier needs to be the best player on the floor for USC. He needs to lead by example and play like the lottery pick he is projected to be.

