5 keys for USC basketball in Las Vegas showdown against Gonzaga

The USC Trojans face the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday in Las Vegas in a neutral-site matchup. This is the biggest test of the year for Andy Enfield’s team and a great measuring stick for how things will go the rest of the way.

Of course, the only time these two programs faced off was in the Elite Eight in 2021, and Gonzaga won easily. The Zags advanced to the Final Four.

The Trojans have to feel good after breaking the 100-point mark against Eastern Washington on Wednesday, marking the first time in the past half-dozen seasons they did so. However, Mark Few and Gonzaga are always one of the top teams in the country. Here are five keys for the huge showdown on Saturday night:

ANTON WATSON

Anton Watson has been the leading scorer for this year’s Gonzaga team, scoring 15.7 PPG with 8.8 rebounds per game. He scored 32 against UCLA a week ago. If USC wants a chance, the Trojans have to find a way to contain Watson.

SCORE BIG

Gonzaga can score with ease. In fact, the Zags are 44th in points per game (83) and 27th in field goal percentage. Simply put, the Trojans’ offense needs to play well in order to have a chance to remain in this game.

RELY ON GUARD PLAY

Isaiah Collier and Boogie Ellis have done well this season, and if USC wants a chance, these guards need to score points in bunches. They combined for 43 against Eastern Washington, and Kobe Johnson added another 12.

REBOUNDING BATTLE

Gonzaga saw Drew Timme leave for the pros, but the Zags still rank 13th in the nation in total rebounds with 40 per game. The Trojans are far behind with 33, so the rebounding battle will be a big key for USC if the Men of Troy want to get some extra opportunities.

KEEP MOMENTUM GOING

The Trojans have to feel great about their first 100-point game in six years after they beat Eastern Washington. They barely lost to Oklahoma by two on Black Friday. They can boost their resume with a massive performance against Gonzaga. The continuity they showed on offense against EWU needs to flow into this game.

