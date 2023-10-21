5 keys to UC football's 5th straight loss

The sun came out after the University of Cincinnati's latest Big 12 football loss and it will continue to come out regardless of how the season progresses. UC is now 2-5 but sadly 0-for-the-conference (0-4) after falling short against Baylor 32-29 Saturday.

It was their 16th straight sell-out of 38,193. Those who attended saw an exciting comeback as the Bearcats put 15 points on the board in the fourth quarter to get within a field goal. With 2:19 left they had 93 yards to go to win but were stopped on fourth down on their own 42-yard line. The crowd and bench pleaded for interference on the fourth-down pass play but to no avail.

"This is certainly not what Cincinnati football is all about, I promise you that, and this is not what we’re going to be about," first-year UC coach Scott Satterfield said. "We’re going to play better football, so we can go out there and get these wins. This one was certainly there for us to go get and we didn’t do it, and that starts here with me."

5 reasons UC dropped its latest Big 12 game

1. They continue to give up easy points

On their opening drive, the Bearcats drove to the Baylor 20-yard line but quarterback Emory Jones fumbled the snap on 4th-and-1 and a chance at early points, much like last week vs. Iowa State, was gone.

Then, after Baylor had retaken the lead at 10-7, UC'S Braden Smith fumbled the ensuing kickoff. Byron Vaughns caught it and pranced into the end zone to give Baylor 14 points in a matter of seconds.

"We just freaking give them a touchdown on the kickoff return," Satterfield said. "There's nothing they really did there except for us to give it to them. It should have been a fair catch. It's unacceptable to fumble the football."

2. Possible points passed up

Twice UC was in position to attempt a field goal and opted to keep the offense on the field. The first was the fumble by Jones on the opening drive. The second came with 9:34 left in the third quarter on 4th-and-3 from the Baylor 15 when a pass from Jones to Payten Singletary was incomplete.

"The first one, we thought we had a great play call and it was there," Satterfield said. "We executed well in practice and we didn't execute it there. On the other one, Emory threw it out, the receiver broke in. We were trying to be aggressive at that particular point because we were down 12. I felt like they were getting some long drives. How many possessions were we going to get?"

Evan Prater, who caught the two-point conversion from Jones to get UC within a field goal, has been in the same shoes as the redshirt senior.

"He's a leader on this team, he's been in moments like these," Prater said. "It's going to hurt every time but in our locker room right now, Emory's one of those guys that's trying to keep everybody up."

3. The torch has been truly passed

Sauce Gardner, Coby Bryant, Darrick Forrest and Bryan Cook all advanced to the NFL from UC's secondary. The torch has been passed but it's one the Bearcats would just as soon blow out.

Recognizing the strength of UC's front seven, the defensive backs are being picked on by opposing quarterbacks.

Blake Shapen was 25-for-42 for 316 yards with 130 of those going to Ketron Jackson Jr. The Bears run game was held to 80 yards.

"I thought their interior, their nose, their outside jack kind of move around and was setting edges on us," Baylor coach Dave Aranda said. "We had to throw it enough to soften that up. I know that of the teams we play, this is one of the most formidable fronts. It's something that I'm glad we had a bye week to prep for it."

4. You should win with a pair of 100-plus-yard rushers

Corey Kiner finished the game with 129 rushing yards, eclipsing the century mark for a third time. Myles Montgomery had 103 and two touchdowns. It's the second time UC's had two guys over 100 this season and both were losses (Miami was the other).

Since 2000, UC's 38-5 with two runners surpassing 100 yards.

Satterfield did say Kiner and Montgomery were explosive this week.

"That's our goal each time to have explosive runs," Kiner said. "They just happened to be hitting this week."

5. Upon further review

From their 42-yard line, UC's final two plays were attempted passes to Smith and Chamon Metayer. In both cases, the boobirds alerted the referees of their displeasure that no flags were thrown for pass interference.

"Aboslutely!" Satterfield said when asked if the defense arrived early. "Braden was trying to run an out route. He can't run an out route because he's getting restricted. I don't know what we're supposed to do."

He went on to say the defenses play as aggressive as they're allowed. UC's been flagged over the season and he didn't feel the "no-calls" at the end were consistent.

Next up?

The Bearcats travel to Stillwater for the Oklahoma State Cowboys next Saturday night at 8 p.m. on ESPN2. UC's lost five in a row, something they haven't done since Luke Fickell's first year in 2017.

Oklahoma State is 5-2 (3-1 in the Big 12) after winning 48-34 at West Virginia Saturday.

"We can't point the finger at anyone but ourselves," defensive lineman Jowon Briggs said. "It's really just focus and lock it in on what we can improve on."

