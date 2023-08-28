5 keys to success for Oregon football in the 2023 season

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix throws out a pass during practice with the Ducks Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Eugene.

With the first game now days away, the Oregon football team has begun final prep for their home opener Sept. 2 against Portland State at Autzen Stadium.

Here are five keys to a successful Ducks season.

1. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix stays healthy

Star Oregon quarterback Bo Nix must stay healthy during the season if Oregon wants to accomplish its lofty goals.

The fifth-year player wasn’t his usual self toward the end of last season, dealing with a nagging ankle injury he suffered against Washington, but he still managed to throw for 3,593 yards and 29 touchdowns and guided the Ducks to a 10-3 record and a Holiday Bowl win.

Now 100%, a healthy Nix ensures the Ducks some stability at the most important position on offense as one of the most seasoned and veteran quarterbacks in the country.

2. Newcomers in the secondary settle in quickly

Despite producing the 17th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in Christian Gonzalez, the Oregon secondary was lacking in consistency last fall.

To address that, the Ducks approached the portal aggressively, and got several prized transfers from Division I schools, like Evan Williams (Fresno State), Tysheem Johnson (Ole Miss), and Khyree Jackson (Alabama).

Despite a revamped group, the Ducks return several players who played significant snaps last season in Steve Stephens, Trikweze Bridges, Bryan Addison, and Dontae Manning. If that group can gel quickly, and find who fits where and in what roles, the Ducks certainly have the talent to have a top-half pass defense in the Pac-12.

Oregon defensive back Steve Stephens IV works out with the Ducks during practice Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Eugene.

The same could be said for last season’s team, which was littered with potential pros, and ranked eighth in the conference in pass defense.

Oregon has focused on situational defense in the offseason, with Lanning picking a particular situation almost every day and running through film and what to do with the team. The Ducks restocked their secondary with more than enough talent to succeed, but can they make strides on the field in 2023?

3. Someone steps up at receiver with Troy Franklin

Nix had a career year in his first season with the Ducks, and was more than happy to spread the wealth, with five players tallying over 30 receptions. Early on, it became clear that Troy Franklin was his top target, and the sophomore receiver had a breakout year, finishing with 61 catches for 891 yards and nine touchdowns, all team-highs.

Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin makes a catch during practice with the Ducks Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Eugene, Ore.

With an almost completely revamped receiver room, someone needs to separate themselves from the pack, or the receivers collectively as a unit need to become more balanced in 2023 if the Ducks want to compete for championships.

They certainly have the talent to do that, with three transfers coming in from Division I programs in Gary Bryant Jr. (USC), Traeshon Holden (Alabama), and Tez Johnson (Troy), and younger players like Jurrion Dickey and Kyler Kasper all pushing for playing time. Not to mention Kris Hutson, who quietly put together a good season last year with 44 catches for 472 yards.

The question is, who and how many receivers get on the field when the Ducks settle into a rotation, and who steps up from there?

4. Make a difference on special teams this season

Last season the Ducks didn’t make many mistakes on special teams, but also didn’t make many game-changing plays. Oregon ranked ninth in the Pac-12 in punt return average (4.92 yards per return), eighth in kick return yards (18.81 yards per return), and ninth in yards per punt (35.69 yards).

The saving grace was kicker Camden Lewis, who was as steady as they come among the conference’s elite, making 14 of his 16 kicks and converting on all 64 of his extra points.

Oregon hasn’t revealed its plans for a starting punter yet for 2023, but it’ll have to replace Adam Barry with one of Ross James, Luke Dunne, and Matthew Rigney.

Oregon punter Luke Dunne punts the ball Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, during practice with the Ducks in Eugene.

In the return game, the Ducks primarily went with Hutson a year ago on both kick and punt returns, but have plenty more options now in 2023, along with Hutson.

Bryant was one of the Pac-12’s best returners two years ago at USC, and Johnson is a strong option as well as a punt returner at Troy. Oregon starting tailback Bucky Irving also had a strong end of the season on a few kick returns last fall. Now that the Ducks have proven players that can make smart decisions and avoid mistakes, the next step is finding someone that can make a play in the third phase of the game.

5. Keep winning the turnover battle

Oregon ranked second in the Pac-12 last season in turnover margin at plus-9, trailing just USC – who managed a staggering plus-22 – continually putting themselves in winning positions by avoiding giving extra possessions to the other team while earning extra possessions themselves.

With new play clock rules in college football that will all but certainly lower the amount of plays in a typical college football game, turnovers will be even more crucial.

The Ducks had 12 turnovers on offense last year, with Nix efficiently leading the helm, and the Oregon defense snagged 16 interceptions and recovered five fumbles for a total of 21 turnovers produced.

Oregon doesn’t necessarily have to top those numbers in 2023 – though it wouldn’t hurt – but continuing to win the turnover battle on a weekly basis will set the Ducks up for success.

Alec Dietz covers University of Oregon football, women's basketball and baseball for The Register-Guard. You may reach him at adietz@registerguard.com, and you can follow him on Twitter @AlecDietz.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: 5 keys to success for Oregon football in the 2023 season