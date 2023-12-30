5 keys to a Penn State victory over Ole Miss the Peach Bowl

It’s been about a month since Penn State took care of business on Black Friday against Michigan State in their last regular season game. We are now less than a day away from the Nittany Lions taking on No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels in the 56th annual Peach Bowl.

Penn State is seeking its 11 win of the season, and it won’t be an easy task. Ole Miss has improved from an 8-5 finish last year and, with a win against LSU, had a resurgent season, going 10-2 and finishing in the top-5 of the SEC. The Nittany Lions and the Rebels have never faced one another, and Ole Miss is the last remaining SEC school Penn State has yet to face. Historically, Penn State has a .500 record against the rest of the SEC, including Texas and Oklahoma.

Both teams and programs are pretty different from each other, but both have ended up in Atlanta, with one team going home with a statement win for next season and the other with three losses. Here are five keys to a Nittany Lion win on Saturday against the Rebels.

Stick to who you are as an offense

The Ole Miss defense is not nearly as daunting as its offense, and despite only giving up 3.9 ypc, the Rebels defense ranks 71st in the country. They give up 152 ypg which is a decent amount of yardage. I think Penn State, with Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton, will have opportunities to run the ball.

The game feels like one where the running game will open up the passing game for Drew Allar, so it would be nice to see Penn State try to run the ball early. Penn State isn’t a passing offense, and there is no need to change that against a mediocre defense, especially when Ole Miss’s strongest unit of defense is probably its pass rush. Running the ball takes the rush out of the picture and should help get the offense churning.

Limit the Rebels' explosive plays

Among teams with over 200 pass completions, Ole Miss is fourth in average years per completion. They are explosive and super-efficient when throwing the ball downfield. Penn State must play a defensive scheme that keeps the ball in front of them and limits the chunk plays. Make Jaxson Dart, who averages a whopping 9.4 yards per pass attempt, a check-down quarterback if at all possible

Slowing down Quinshon Judkins

Normally, I’d say stop instead of slow down, but Quinshon Judkins will get his carries, so limiting him to shorter gains will be crucial. In 12 games this season, he has never dipped below 13 carries, so Kiffin and Ole Miss love to feed him the football. Judkins doesn’t have homerun speed, as his longest run on the year is 40 yards, but he doesn’t cough up the football (zero fumbles in 511 career carries) and wears down a defense with tough runs.

Penn State has the best run defense in the country, and it should be on full display Saturday afternoon if they expect to contain a very dynamic and balanced Ole Miss offense.

Don't be afraid to take a deep shot

Drew Allar and the Penn State passing attack haven’t had the best of seasons and have lacked consistency. Black Friday’s dismantling of Michigan State gave a preview of what this offense can be when the deep shots are taken. Allar finished that game with 292 yards and two touchdowns with a long of 60 yards. I know my first key was for Penn State to stick to what they are good at offensively, but with Ole Miss being a mediocre defense at best I think the opportunity will be there. Penn State will need to score points in this game and with Ole Miss likely to force Allar to beat them by stacking the box against the run, attempting a shot now and then will keep them honest.

Convert in the red zone

The Rebels are tied for 76th in red zone defense and give up points 84% of the time their opponents get inside the 20-yard line. Penn State on the other hand, is fourth in the country in converting its red zone opportunities with a 95% conversion rate. With such a prolific offense on the other side scoring touchdowns in the red zone will be key, but not turning those red zone chances into any points could set up nicely for an Ole Miss win.

A shootout is unlikely considering the talent level of the Penn State defense but if it were to become a high-scoring affair the Nittany Lions red zone offense would become that much more important.

