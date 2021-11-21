5 keys to Packers beating Vikings in Week 11

The Green Bay Packers can take a commanding lead in the NFC North by beating the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. With a victory, Matt LaFleur’s team would go up by five wins with seven weeks to go and forge ahead toward a third straight NFC North crown.

Here are five keys to victory for the Packers in Minnesota:

Attack the cornerbacks

(Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)

The Vikings have excellent coverage options at linebacker and safety, but the cornerbacks could provide an exploitable position in the passing game. Former Packer Bashaud Breeland has struggled mightily in a starting role, but he’s questionable to play. If he doesn’t go, the Packers will face matchups against cornerbacks Patrick Peterson, Cameron Dantzler and Mackenzie Alexander. Peterson is returning from injured reserve, and Dantzler and Alexander have both been up and down. If the Vikings focus coverage on Davante Adams, this might be a chance for Marquez Valdes-Scantling to step and create big plays. And don’t forget the slot: the 31-year-old Randall Cobb could look especially quick indoors on the track of U.S. Bank Stadium.

Contain Cook

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Cook has rushed for at least 150 yards in two of the last three games against the Packers, including 163 on 30 carries in last year’s upset at Lambeau Field. Can the Packers front keep him under wraps on Sunday? This will be a great test of the improved players along the defensive line and the ascending inside linebacker duo of De’Vondre Campbell and Krys Barnes. The Packers’ third-ranked scoring defense hasn’t been dominant against the run this season, but they’ve held up fine and tackled exceedingly well. Once again, tackling will be paramount. Cook has forced 32 missed tackles in only seven games this season, per Pro Football Focus. The Vikings have done far more damage in the passing game this season, but Cook can still be a game-changer.

Limit explosive plays

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

The bread and butter of the Packers defense. The Vikings’ passing game will present more challenges for Joe Barry’s group, especially vertically. Kirk Cousins has completed 16 passes thrown at least 20 yards in the air this season, including seven to Justin Jefferson, who is an especially dangerous weapon down the field. He’ll test both the cornerbacks and safeties with his ability to manipulate coverage within routes and win contested catches. The formula here isn’t revolutionary for the Packers. Limit explosive plays, make Cousins dink and dunk down the field and create mistakes with disruption up front. Coverage will be important, but the pass-rush is always the best way to take away an opponent’s deep passing game.

Avoid the big mistakes

The Vikings have a league-low six turnovers all season, including just two interceptions thrown, but Mike Zimmer’s bunch is also the NFL’s most heavily-penalized team by penalty yards this season. The Packers have only seven giveaways and the third-fewest penalty yards. Can Matt LaFleur’s team stay disciplined and be the team that avoids a big mistake in the hostile environment at U.S. Bank Stadium? The Vikings have forced 10 turnovers in their last five games, including two or more in four of the last five. Establishing the run with A.J. Dillon, getting comfortable along the line of scrimmage and settling the crowd noise will play a big role in making sure the Vikings aren’t creating game-shifting plays.

Create consistent pressure with four

Top edge rusher Rashan Gary is dealing with an elbow injury, but the Packers must find a way to consistently disrupt the pocket with only four rushers. Blitzing Kirk Cousins has been a dangerous endeavor for defenses this season. He’s thrown five touchdown passes without an interception – and a passer rating over 100.0 – when blitzed in 2021, per Pro Football Focus. Like most quarterbacks, Cousins has struggled against pressure, completing less than 50 percent of his passes and averaging only 4.3 yards per attempt when pressured. Gary, Kenny Clark, Preston Smith and the rest of the Packers front need to win individual matchups on Sunday. In each of the last two wins at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Packers found ways to disrupt Cousins in the pocket with four rushers. Doing so again on Sunday is the easiest path to victory.

1

1